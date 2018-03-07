Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range

The products are glitter-free and animal friendly.

Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 09:55

They'd been hinting that something major was about to go down on their social-media profiles and Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have now revealed that they've been secretly working on a unisex make-up collection.

The Geordie Shore lass teamed up with the Union J singer in the creation of Both Ways: the fuss-free beauty brand of dreams that boasts a selection of products aimed at both men and women. 

Although Marnie was the one to initially come up with the idea, boyfriend Casey decided it was such a cool concept that he slapped his name to the collection too.

The announcement was made on Instagram, with Marns writing: "I'm so excited to finally announce mine and @caseycodyj UNISEX cosmetics brand @bothwayscm is finally launched! 

I'm so excited to finally announce mine and @caseycodyj UNISEX cosmetics brand @bothwayscm is finally launched! We've been working on this for a long time and Were so thrilled to share it with you all, we all no boys like to glam as much as girls so now you all can with BOTH WAYS COSMETICS it's designed for men as well as women so we can enjoy the feeling of looking flawless #breakthestereotype

"We've been working on this for a long time and Were so thrilled to share it with you all, we all no boys like to glam as much as girls so now you all can with BOTH WAYS COSMETICS it's designed for men as well as women so we can enjoy the feeling of looking flawless #breakthestereotype."

In a statement posted to the website, Marnie wrote: "This brand has been my dream and I am so glad it's come to life! Men often get forgotten when it comes to cosmetics and hopefully we can break the stereotype. This brand isn't just for men either! 

Both Ways Cosmetics

"Women can wear it too as everything is unisex, the items and colours are suitable for either sex. I love all of the items on the site and have hand picked them myself. Shortly we will also launch a MASC and FEM section on the website which will just cover products specifically for male and females respectively."

A quick browse of the website shows that the most affordable item on offer is a £9.99 brow liner, while people with a bit more expendable income in their back pocket can purchase a beautiful contour pallet for £27.99.

Happy spending!

Catch Marnie and Casey Johnson in Ex On The Beach season 8, starting Tuesday 20th March @ 10pm on MTV
 

