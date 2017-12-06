Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson's Cutest Couple Moments

It's a love story like no other. When Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson met Casey Johnson on MTV's Single AF, it was pretty clear from the start that the pair were just meant to be.

Obviously, it was pretty awks that they had to date other people, but at least the show brought them together. After filming ended they were finally free from dating random civilians and they made things Insta official in August 2017.

While they may not have been together for long, something tells us they're in it for the long haul, especially considering they just bought a house together. In fact, Casey has even been spotted checking out rings. Ooh er!

The pair are literally always gushing about each other too, with Marnie recently telling Casey in a sweet Snapchat video: "I know that I’m your girlfriend, and you’re my boyfriend, but you’re actually my best friend"

Of course, he was equally cute in his response: "I feel exactly the same way, you’re like a mate - not like a girlfriend, even though you are my girlfriend, it’s like chilling with a mate." Aww you guys!

