Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry's Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Fans can’t deal with this pic of the Geordie Shore stars

Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 14:23

Just when we thought that the whole face swapping thing had basically died, Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry have brought it back to life with this amazing selfie. 

No words 😂

No words 😂

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Marnie shared this totally LOL pic of herself and her Geordie Shore bestie on Instagram, and their fans cannot deal with what they’re seeing. 

Some folks think it’s some very bad photoshop, while others are actually suggesting that they’ve had work done to their faces. 

Wearing lash LILY @bychloeferry

Wearing lash LILY @bychloeferry

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

“Holy fillers!!! It's getting a little ridiculous you don't need so much!,” says one comment. While another adds, “*no words* my god, how much work have you have done!!??” 

Another charmer writes, “Obv the same plastic surgeon u look like the same plastic barbie!”

Thankfully some people not only realised that it’s a face swap, but also agree that this pic is funny AF. 

🌸

🌸

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

“Is that a f***ing face swap?!?! That looks so f***ing real!!!,” comments one fan. While another wrote, “Haha love yas!!” and there are basically a million crying with laughter emoji faces in the comments section.

And then some comments are actually a little angry that anyone could think the picture was a result of anything but a face swap.

 “Oml everyone’s just like ‘too much plastic, you were naturally beautiful,’ like omg it's a face swap, keep up with the 21st century.”

Keep the selfies coming, girls. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

