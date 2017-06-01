Marnie Simpson And Farrah Abraham Looking For Single AF Dates in Newcastle And Chloe Ferry Is Joining Them!

Marnie Simpson is hunting for a Single AF date on her home turf, and while she’s in Newcastle she’s gonna snag dates for Farrah Abraham and her Geordie Shore bestie Chloe Ferry.

Forget double dating, Marnie is looking to go on a ‘thriple date' (her words) with her squad. Hopefully there are three man brave enough to go out on a group date with two Geordie Shore radgies and Farrah.

“I’m heading to Newcastle with Farrah, and guess who's making an appearance… none other than Chloe Ferry,” says Marnie super excitedly in a new Instagram story.

“Me, Chloe and Farrah are going to have the best time, we’ll be be going on a thriple date, we’re gonna be necking shots and dancing! It’s going to be amazing,” she adds.

And just so we’re clear that the girls are planning to have a good time on the Toon, Marnie adds in yet another video, “It’s going be me, Chloe and Farrah all in Newcastle partying the night away. It’s going to be amazing.”

All we can say is watch out Newcastle, this could get messy.

