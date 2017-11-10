Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson And Holly Hagan Offer Support To Teenage Girl Who Was Bullied In Nasty Group Chat

This hit home for the Geordie Shore babes.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, November 10, 2017 - 10:44

Geordie Shore stars Marnie Simpson and Holly Hagan have offered their support to a 17-year-old girl after she was bullied in a nasty group chat.

It's no secret that teenagers can be a bit mean, but Lori Houston took to Twitter to post a screenshot of a conversation that went down behind her back and nothing about it is okay.

Ever wonder who brought the Geordie's up so well? Hit play on the video to meet the parents >>>

The girls, who were supposed to be her friends, were plotting to exclude her from a party, with one girl joking she would get 'ragdolled' if she turned up.

Twitter/lorihouston00

"When you think you've got a group of good pals but really you've just been associating with a group of stone cold b**ches," wrote Lori alongside the screenshots.

Twitter/lorihouston00

After tweeting out the messages, that claimed: "nobody wants her there," it's no surprise that Lori was literally inundated with support.

Holly Hagan hit the nail on the head, tweeting: "Girls can be so awful sometimes. I'll be your friend."

Twitter/lorihouston00

While the tweet also hit home with Marnie Simpson, who offered her some stellar advice: "Ignore the haters huni."

Holly and Marns aren't the only ones that offered their support, as the tweet soon went viral with over 46,000 likes and countless supportive replies

Twitter/lorihouston00

Love Island winner Amber Davies spoke the truth and tweeted her: They're just jealous hunny."

People can be really out of order, but at least the Geordie gals have her back. We know who we would rather be friends with!

