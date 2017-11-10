Marnie Simpson And Holly Hagan Offer Support To Teenage Girl Who Was Bullied In Nasty Group Chat

Geordie Shore stars Marnie Simpson and Holly Hagan have offered their support to a 17-year-old girl after she was bullied in a nasty group chat.

It's no secret that teenagers can be a bit mean, but Lori Houston took to Twitter to post a screenshot of a conversation that went down behind her back and nothing about it is okay.

The girls, who were supposed to be her friends, were plotting to exclude her from a party, with one girl joking she would get 'ragdolled' if she turned up.

"When you think you've got a group of good pals but really you've just been associating with a group of stone cold b**ches," wrote Lori alongside the screenshots.

After tweeting out the messages, that claimed: "nobody wants her there," it's no surprise that Lori was literally inundated with support.

Holly Hagan hit the nail on the head, tweeting: "Girls can be so awful sometimes. I'll be your friend."

While the tweet also hit home with Marnie Simpson, who offered her some stellar advice: "Ignore the haters huni."

Holly and Marns aren't the only ones that offered their support, as the tweet soon went viral with over 46,000 likes and countless supportive replies

Love Island winner Amber Davies spoke the truth and tweeted her: They're just jealous hunny."

People can be really out of order, but at least the Geordie gals have her back. We know who we would rather be friends with!