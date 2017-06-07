Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

Marnie Simpson might be in the middle of a pretty brutal feud with Stephanie Davis but she’s now waving a white flag to voice her concern for how this whole situation could potentially affect six-month old Caben-Albi.

In her column for Star, the Geordie Shore gal explained that the Celebrity Big Brother stars' relationship drama has “gone to a whole new level” and that she can only imagine how "horrendous" their spats could be behind closed doors.

Getty

"I can’t believe the latest drama between Steph and Jez. They’ve gone to a whole new level," Marns began. "How can she [Steph] criticise anyone else? They’re an absolute disgrace. I’m so worried about baby Caben-Albi being around that toxic environment.

Pointing out that it's about time the pair experienced an intervention, she added: "I’ve had bad relationships, but god knows how horrendous theirs must be behind closed doors if they row like that in public. They need help."

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

This all comes after Marnie lashed out at Steph over comments that she and ex Lewis Bloor copied her relationship with Jez, and follows latest reports that Steph is pregnant with the couple's second child just days after her arrest for alleged assault.

Let's just hope these two find a way to clear the air soon.

