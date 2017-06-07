Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

Thinks the situation has got out of hand.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 11:12

Marnie Simpson might be in the middle of a pretty brutal feud with Stephanie Davis but she’s now waving a white flag to voice her concern for how this whole situation could potentially affect six-month old Caben-Albi.

In her column for Star, the Geordie Shore gal explained that the Celebrity Big Brother stars' relationship drama has “gone to a whole new level” and that she can only imagine how "horrendous" their spats could be behind closed doors.

Getty

"I can’t believe the latest drama between Steph and Jez. They’ve gone to a whole new level," Marns began. "How can she [Steph] criticise anyone else? They’re an absolute disgrace. I’m so worried about baby Caben-Albi being around that toxic environment.

Pointing out that it's about time the pair experienced an intervention, she added: "I’ve had bad relationships, but god knows how horrendous theirs must be behind closed doors if they row like that in public. They need help."

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

This all comes after Marnie lashed out at Steph over comments that she and ex Lewis Bloor copied her relationship with Jez, and follows latest reports that Steph is pregnant with the couple's second child just days after her arrest for alleged assault.

Let's just hope these two find a way to clear the air soon.  

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below...

 

 

Latest News

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Removes Tribute Tattoo Dedicated To His Ex Jemma Lucy

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

A Kendall Jenner Fan Account Has Quit On The Supermodel And Given A Brutally Honest Explanation

Selena Gomez Gushes About Canadians Especially Her Boyfriend The Weeknd

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

Perrie Edwards Celebrated Her Birthday In The Best Kind Of Way

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

79 Thoughts I Had Playing The New Assassins Creed: Origins Game

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Niall Horan Is Going on Tour And We Cannot Wait

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

11 Lifesaving Products For All Your Major Summer Hair Fails

This Dating App Pairs You Up With A Celebrity Doppelganger And It's Wild

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

Khalid Talks Ignoring Haters and Making a Name for Himself

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

More From Marnie Simpson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Marnie Simpson and Farrah Abraham are looking for dates in Newcastle with Chloe Ferry

Marnie Simpson And Farrah Abraham Looking For Single AF Dates in Newcastle And Chloe Ferry Is Joining Them!

Marnie Simpson admits she has strong feelings for Casey Johnson as Farrah Abraham is wing woman on her date
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Admits She Had ‘Strong’ Feelings For Casey Johnson As Farrah Is Wing Woman On Single AF Date 

Sophie Kasaei thinks Marnie Simpson&#039;s spat with Casey Johnson will be entertaining to watch
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson’s Drama With Single AF Co-Star Casey Johnson Will Make The Show Better To Watch Says Sophie Kasaei 

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

Marnie Simpson is back in Newcastle and she&#039;s looking for Single AF dates
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson have had a &#039;heart to heart&#039; and we totally want them to get back together

Casey Johnson’s Had A ‘Heart To Heart’ With Marnie Simpson But She Doesn’t Trust Him Quite Yet

Single AF

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Finally Strikes Gold With Her Latest Date

TV Shows

Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Charlotte Crosby posts &quot;Stunning&quot; pic of her mum on social media and fans agrees she&#039;s gorgeous
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber