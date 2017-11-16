Marnie Simpson Broke This Major Fashion Rule And Still Looked Incredible

Marnie Simpson has never been one to live by the rulebook and her latest foray into fashion has her breaking one of the most major style decrees going.

The Geordie Shore girl is currently on a global mission to resurrect the baker-boy hat from its noughties heydey and has now decided to pair stiletto boots with an actual tracksuit.

While this probably wouldn't be a ~look~ for most of us, there's no denying that Marnie is rocking that outfit choice like a high-fashion model on a Puma shoot.

Proving that we should all start broadening our horizons when it comes to trackies, a bunch of fans have since taken to the image to announce that the combination of comfort and style is pretty inspiring.

"How cute is this tracksuit Girls and its so comfy I literally love@boohoo 😍," Marnie captioned the shot.

"Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👍" one person wrote alongside six fire emojis, while another fan simply responded: "Stunning ❤️" and an extra person piped up: "Beautiful."

MY LOVERRR MY LOVERRR A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:27am PST

This comes after Marnie opened up about purchasing a house with boyfriend Casey Johnson: "Picked out the new floor today for our new house it’s coming along Nicely @CaseyCodyJ #LondonBound #HomeOwners #DreamHouse #Excited."

We'll take the house, the scarlet boots, the trackies *and* the flatcap, Marns.

