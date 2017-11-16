Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Broke This Major Fashion Rule And Still Looked Incredible

Time to toss that rulebook out the window because the Geordie Shore lass has never looked better.

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 15:50

Marnie Simpson has never been one to live by the rulebook and her latest foray into fashion has her breaking one of the most major style decrees going.

The Geordie Shore girl is currently on a global mission to resurrect the baker-boy hat from its noughties heydey and has now decided to pair stiletto boots with an actual tracksuit. 

Let's all get checking out Marnie Simpson's incredible transformation over the years...

While this probably wouldn't be a ~look~ for most of us, there's no denying that Marnie is rocking that outfit choice like a high-fashion model on a Puma shoot. 

Proving that we should all start broadening our horizons when it comes to trackies, a bunch of fans have since taken to the image to announce that the combination of comfort and style is pretty inspiring.

How cute is this tracksuit Girls and its so comfy I literally love @boohoo 😍 if ya fancy this tracksuit head over to boohoo.com and search these product codes 🔥 TRACKSUIT: 🔍 LZZ90195 BOOTS: 🔍 DZZ37294

"How cute is this tracksuit Girls and its so comfy I literally love@boohoo 😍," Marnie captioned the shot. 

"Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👍" one person wrote alongside six fire emojis, while another fan simply responded: "Stunning ❤️" and an extra person piped up: "Beautiful."

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

This comes after Marnie opened up about purchasing a house with boyfriend Casey Johnson: "Picked out the new floor today for our new house it’s coming along Nicely @CaseyCodyJ #LondonBound #HomeOwners #DreamHouse #Excited."

We'll take the house, the scarlet boots, the trackies *and* the flatcap, Marns. 

To watch Marnie and Casey’s search for love, don’t miss Single AF, continuing Mondays at 11pm – only on MTV!

Now let's get checking out a bunch of spoiler vids from Episode 5 of Single AF:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

