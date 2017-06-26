Marnie Simpson Calls Love Island Stars “Civilians” And Sparks Twitter Spat With Chris Hughes

Marnie Simpson has gone on the defensive about claims Celebrity Big Brother is copying Love Island, but her remarks on social media didn’t go down very well.

The Geordie Shore star - who has herself appeared on CBB - called Love Island stars “civillians”, which is a subtle way of saying she doesn't think they're really famous.

“Annoying that people would assume that CBB are copying Love Island, celebrities don’t copy civilians, more the other way round. Pipe down,” she wrote in a tweet that she has since deleted.

But Love Island star Chris Hughes clearly was not impressed, first off he simply replied “Civilians?” Later he followed up with another Twitter remark,

“Me and my fellow civilians, see you all in Southampton soon. On route; god bless.”

Marnie then tried to defuse the situation by saying that she wasn’t trying to offend anyone,

“Not disrespecting civilians, but most of the people in CBB have worked hard to get where they are and for people to accuse them of copying,” she wrote in another tweet that has also been removed from her page.

