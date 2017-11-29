Marnie Simpson Can't Cope As Casey Johnson Risks Flashing Everything In Tiny Paper Thong

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson is struggling to cope after her boyfriend Casey Johnson stripped down to nothing but a tiny paper thong.

But the Single AF star's attire wasn't merely an attempt to woo his lass, but rather it was all in pursuit of becoming even more good looking (if that's even possible).

Check out the video to see a bunch of celebs who got super naked on social media...

The pair hit the beauty salon, no doubt for a relaxing day of couples pampering, but it looks like that relaxation ground to a halt when a thong-clad Casey nearly gave Marnie a laughter-induced heart attack.

Marn's just had to take to her Insta story to share the moment her man emerged from around the corner ready for his spray-tan. Of course, anyone that has ever experienced the joys of such a process knows that minuscule throw-away undies are a necessity to ensure maximum coverage.

Instagram/MarnieGShore

"Ooh sexy," Marnie shouts at Casey before bursting into a fit of giggles.

Casey goes on to explain: "So I'm getting a spray tan, oh my god I could have shaved."

Instagram/MarnieGShore

Another sensible person can be heard reminding Casey of one more vital piece of clothing he needs before he can embark on his bronzing journey.

"You've gotta put your shower cap on as well!" ffs Casey, you don't want to ruin that barnet of yours, get a shower cap on pronto.

Instagram/MarnieGShore

Ah, the things we do to look good.

Don't forget to catch these two lovebirds on Single AF Tuesdays at 11pm only on MTV!

Now get checking out Marnie and Casey's relationship heart-to-heart from the most recent episode of Single AF...