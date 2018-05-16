Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Debuts Her Huge Weight Loss Transformation With A Butt Naked Belfie

The Geordie Shore lass revealed she's dropped 16lbs.

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 14:18

Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson has taken to Instagram to drop the belfie to end all belfies.

The reality star took to the app with the extra cheeky snap less than 24-hours after revealing her huge weight loss transformation to her fans.

Marns said she's lost over a stone in recent months (16lbs to be precise) after claiming she "didn't want to leave the house" when unflattering photos of her surfaced previously.

"This is really hard for me to post! But I really feel like I need to share this with all you women out there!" she wrote.

"I honestly didn’t even realise I had gained so much weight, I still don’t think I was huge but I certainly wasn’t healthy and I had no energy, bad sleep insomnia, and my skin was so bad," she added.

She continued: "on a brighter note NOW I’m feeling 1000% times better and have lost a whopping 16lbs."

And what better way to celebrate getting fitter and healthier than getting nakey nakey nakey by the jacuzzi?

Fans hit up the comments to let Marnie know exactly what they thought, with one person writing: "breaking the internet."

"looking like a million bucks right there 😱🔥⚠️," added another person.

If you could choose your favourite type of clothing what would it be? Mine is definitely jumpsuits 🤷🏽‍♀️ Jumpsuit - @motelrocks #motelrocks

Looking good Marns!

For information about how to lose weight safely, head over to the NHS website.

