Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Marnie Simpson has opened up her relationship with Lewis Bloor after claiming that her now ex-boyfriend sent her a series of threatening messages and claimed he wanted to "kick" her in the head.

In an extract published by The Sun from her upcoming auto-biography Stripped Bare, the Geordie Shore star wrote: "He sent me the most awful messages I've ever received in my life.

Alleging that Lewis branded her a "c**t" before verbally intimidating her, she said: "He said he prayed I was dead... he even called me a webbed-foot, big-nosed Geordie c**t! And he said he wanted to get my head and kick it around like a football. How twisted is that?

Another incident that Marnie opened up about apparently resulted in her trying to exit a vehicle in a fit of panic: "At one point, Lewis was in my car smashing his foot against the windscreen and, in a moment of madness, I tried to escape the car while it was still moving."

This dark turn in their relationship comes after the pair called it quits back in February following Lewis's cheating betrayal before the couple tried and failed to patch things up a few months later on their explosive trip to Dubai

