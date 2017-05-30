Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Claims Lewis Bloor 'Got Off Lightly' In Her Autobiography

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 15:43

Marnie Simpson thinks Lewis Bloor should be counting his lucky stars over the final edit of her autobiography after the Geordie Shore star deliberately went easy on her ex in an effort to "protect" him from criticism.

In an interview with Star, Marns confessed that she glossed over particular parts of their relationship in Stripped Bare because she didn't want to stick the knife in over his cheating scandal.

"There's a lot about my relationship with Lewis that didn't make it in because I was still with him when I started writing it. I was trying to protect him because I still wanted it to work," she shared. 

Copyright [Getty]
When asked if she was concerned about Lewis's reaction to the book, Marnie replied: "No. He got off lightly. When he reads the book he'll be surprised I haven't put everything in. I've got no bitterness or hate. I feel nothing and I wish him all the best.

In a seperate interview with New Magazine, Marns explained that she's finally "over" their relationship after admitting that it's taken her a "long time" to draw a line under their past.

"There's no reason for Lewis and me to ever speak again. I love him and wanted to believe there was good in him but I was completely deluded."

Andy Barnes/FameFlynet.uk.com
As for whether she has any regrets about their decision to move in together, Marnie replied: "I didn't think it was too soon. I believed in Lewis and I wanted to be with him forever.

"Deep down I think I always knew it [their relationship] was doomed, but I was so infatuated with the Lewis from Celebrity Big Brother that I wanted it to work. Unfortunately that wasn't the real him."

This all comes after Marnie admitted that she'd have been better off giving her relationship with Aaron Chalmers another shot in the Geordie Shore house instead of staying loyal to then-boyfriend Lewis.

Hmm. Let's see how this one pans out.

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV! 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

