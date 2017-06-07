Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

Oh dear.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 10:28

Marnie Simpson has opened up about her honest opinion of Zahida Allen and it looks as though there's a slim-to-none chance of the Geordie Shore pair ever declaring peace. 

Taking to Twitter to comment on the fallout of Zahida's kiss with Scotty T, Marnie claimed that the cast "all hated" the newbie because she got "nasty" when "the cameras were off."

On the show, their argument first escalated after Zahida claimed that Marns couldn't comment on her choices because she was also a "cheater" to which Marnie raged: "“So have you, you’ve cheated on your boyfriend!!”

Their confrontation soon led to Marns throwing a potted plant at a glass screen, before production staff quickly had to intervene to stop any more damage being caused. 

MTV
As the scenes aired on TV, Marns replied to TOWIE's Georgia Kousoulou message of support by claiming that Zahida is "as fake as they come" and that her "true colours" only came out when the camera's stopped rolling.

This comes as Zahida announced that she wishes she'd never taken part in Geordie Shore after admitting that her kiss with Scotty T damaged her relationship with Sean Pratt and that her actions have "let a lot of people down."

She also added: "It's a TV show. Things aren't always exactly how it's aired on TV. It's heightened to make entertainment."

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV! 

Now le'ts check out the moment Marnie went OFF after Zahida and Abbie's fight: 

 

