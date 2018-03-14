Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore

Marnie Simpson has confirmed she is leaving Geordie Shore, revealing she is thankful for the experience.

The lass has been a huge part of the Geordie Shore fam for five years, and while she will be seriously missed by her fellow radgies, she's ready for the next chapter in her life.

We're so sad Marnie is leaving! Take a look at the video to remind yourself of the iconic moment Marnie first entered the Geordie Shore house...

Taking to Twitter this morning, she told her fans: "For everyone asking I have in fact permanently left Geordie Shore, it was just time to move on (sic).

"It was a wild five years and I'm really thankful I got to do it!" continued the star.

Getty

Understandably, a few fans were a bit shocked by the news and rushed to let her know she will be missed: "😢 it won't be the same without the crazy gang lots of love to you guys you won't be forgotten," wrote one person.

"You were my fave in there, will miss you greatly," added another, as someone else wrote: "You were the best! Loved watching u grow up on the show, wish u all the best hun."

😢😢😢 it won't be the same without the crazy gang lots of love to you guys you won't be forgotten — T-H-E-O (@Tumelo58498449) March 14, 2018

You were my fave in there, will miss you greatly xx — Paige Emily (@MealingFan1) March 14, 2018

you were the best! Loved watching u grow up on the show , wish u all the best hun — MaaronGShore❤️ (@MarnieandA) March 14, 2018

From getting engaged to sharing endless laughs with her Geordie fam, her amazing antics throughout 11 whole seasons have given us so much life.

It goes without saying, the door will always be wide open for Marns if she ever wants to make a return, and we wish her all the best for the next chapter.

Copyright [Getty]

One thing is for certain, the lasses future is looking seriously bright!

Now get checking out the best bits from Marnie's final episode of Geordie Shore *wipes tears*...