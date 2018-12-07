Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day

The Geordie Shore lass reveals she's 'addicted' to crisps.

Friday, December 7, 2018 - 11:04

We all have fave foods that we eat day in day out, but the extent of Marnie Simpson's love for crisps is like nothing we've ever known before.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to reveal how many packets she eats per day, which can get to double figures.

Play the video to watch Holly Hagan open up about her skin struggles...

Replying to a fan who asked what her fave food and drink is, she revealed: "My favourite thing to eat is crisps," she said.

"I eat way too many, around 3-10 packets of crisps a day, which isn't good but I've always been addicted," she said.

Instagram/marns

Marnie added that she's thought about therapy to help curb her addiction to the savoury snack: "I've actually considered hypnotherapy to try and get rid of my crisps addiction."

While it might not be the healthiest food choice, Marnie did reveal that she's completely cut alcohol out of our life and is feeling much better for it. Life is all about balance.

Instagram/marns

Marnie also told her followers another thing she's cut out of her life... fillers.

Speaking on Instagram stories, she revealed the latest procedure she had done: "I got a top-up of botox, I had all me fillers dissolved and I don't get them anymore. I did that a few months ago."

Instagram/marns

"I just really, really grew out of fillers. But I do love a bit of botox in me forehead," she added.

Don't forget to watch Geordie Shore Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV!

