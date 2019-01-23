Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed

Can we have a sample of the entire collection?

Sunday, February 10, 2019 - 10:21


Marnie Simpson has given fans a sneak peek of her upcoming clothing which has been described as suiting her own “unusual and quirky” fashion sense.

The former Geordie Shore lass has taken to Instagram to share moving footage of a selection of jackets, jumpers, leggings, hoodies and jersey dresses in a series of bold AF prints including camouflage and snakeskin.

Now get checking out Marnie Simpson's epic car, AKA the bougiest thing we've ever seen...

“Soooo excited for the launch of my very own clothing brand @jerseygirl This is something I’ve dreamt of for a VERY long time and I count my lucky stars for the team for making this a reality! I’ve always had a unusual dress sense and always loved quirky unique styles and I wanted to bring this to life with @jerseygirl,” she began.

“I wanted this brand to be very different and current and wanted it to stand out which is why I’ve spent so many restless nights working on it, blood sweat and tears have gone into this brand.

Soooo excited for the launch of my very own clothing brand @jerseygirl This is something I’ve dreamt of for a VERY long time and I count my lucky stars for the team for making this a reality! I’ve always had a unusual dress sense and always loved quirky unique styles and I wanted to bring this to life with @jerseygirl I wanted this brand to be very different and current and wanted it to stand out which is why I’ve spent so many restless nights working on it, blood sweat and tears have gone into this brand, I’ve made sure it’s style, print, fabric, size, quality is PERFECT by designing it all myself, once you all see the finished product your all going to appreciate the outcome as it’s the BEST quality you’ll find. Not long now guys so make sure to follow the brand @jerseygirl to keep updated on launch dates etc, want you all to get on board as it’s going to be immense!
View this post on Instagram

Soooo excited for the launch of my very own clothing brand @jerseygirl This is something I’ve dreamt of for a VERY long time and I count my lucky stars for the team for making this a reality! I’ve always had a unusual dress sense and always loved quirky unique styles and I wanted to bring this to life with @jerseygirl I wanted this brand to be very different and current and wanted it to stand out which is why I’ve spent so many restless nights working on it, blood sweat and tears have gone into this brand, I’ve made sure it’s style, print, fabric, size, quality is PERFECT by designing it all myself, once you all see the finished product your all going to appreciate the outcome as it’s the BEST quality you’ll find. Not long now guys so make sure to follow the brand @jerseygirl to keep updated on launch dates etc, want you all to get on board as it’s going to be immense!

A post shared by Marnie⚡️ (@marns) on

“I’ve made sure it’s style, print, fabric, size, quality is PERFECT by designing it all myself, once you all see the finished product your all going to appreciate the outcome as it’s the BEST quality you’ll find. 

She continued: “Not long now guys so make sure to follow the brand @jerseygirl to keep updated on launch dates etc, want you all to get on board as it’s going to be immense!"

🦋 link in bio
View this post on Instagram

🦋 link in bio

A post shared by Marnie⚡️ (@marns) on

Fans and family alike are already loving the collection with one person describing it as “amazing” and Sophie Kasaei herself writing: “So so so sick always proud of u my marnskun x.”

 

 

Latest News

Holly Hagan Had The Most Brutal Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Drama
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed
Rapper Cadet, who died in February 2019, performing at a UK gig in 2018
Rapper Cadet Dies In Car Crash Aged 28
Charlotte Crosby at bondi sands event
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Got Over ‘Heartbreak’ and Her Plans to Move to Australia
Valentine’s Gifts To Buy Yourself BC You Deserve It
Valentine’s Gifts To Buy Yourself BC You Deserve It
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
Chrysten Zenoni Shows Off Natural Post-Baby Body In The Most Empowering Way
Fans Can't Get Over How Unreal Chrysten Zenoni Looks In This Leotard Snap
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Khalid, Dermot Kennedy And More
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Aaron Chalmers Is Making A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Aaron Chalmers Is Planning A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Did Kanye West Just Return Kim Kardashian's $14 Million Christmas Present?
Why Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Were Celibate Until They Got Married
Ariana Grande's thank u, next Album: Track By Track Review
V-Day Cards For That Not-So-Special Someone
The Chainsmokers Have Just Released A New Single With 5 Seconds Of Summer And It’s Everything
Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Top Romantic Celebrity Getaway Destinations
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love
P!nk Will Be Honoured With A 2019 BRIT Award And Is Performing On The Big Night
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #2

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Defends Her Downstairs Dermal Piercings In Angry Rant | MTV Celeb
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Marnie Simpson
Chet Johnson Gets Massive Tattoo Of Helen Briggs' Face | MTV Celeb
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry in Newcastle
Charlotte Crosby Hilariously Questions This Picture Of Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Charlotte Crosby at bondi sands event
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Got Over ‘Heartbreak’ and Her Plans to Move to Australia
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
Holly Hagan Had The Most Brutal Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Drama
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed
Chrysten Zenoni Shows Off Natural Post-Baby Body In The Most Empowering Way
Fans Can't Get Over How Unreal Chrysten Zenoni Looks In This Leotard Snap
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Aaron Chalmers Is Making A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Aaron Chalmers Is Planning A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Rapper Cadet, who died in February 2019, performing at a UK gig in 2018
Rapper Cadet Dies In Car Crash Aged 28
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Why Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Were Celibate Until They Got Married
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse