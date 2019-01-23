Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed



Marnie Simpson has given fans a sneak peek of her upcoming clothing which has been described as suiting her own “unusual and quirky” fashion sense.

The former Geordie Shore lass has taken to Instagram to share moving footage of a selection of jackets, jumpers, leggings, hoodies and jersey dresses in a series of bold AF prints including camouflage and snakeskin.

“Soooo excited for the launch of my very own clothing brand @jerseygirl This is something I’ve dreamt of for a VERY long time and I count my lucky stars for the team for making this a reality! I’ve always had a unusual dress sense and always loved quirky unique styles and I wanted to bring this to life with @jerseygirl,” she began.

“I wanted this brand to be very different and current and wanted it to stand out which is why I’ve spent so many restless nights working on it, blood sweat and tears have gone into this brand.

“I’ve made sure it’s style, print, fabric, size, quality is PERFECT by designing it all myself, once you all see the finished product your all going to appreciate the outcome as it’s the BEST quality you’ll find.

She continued: “Not long now guys so make sure to follow the brand @jerseygirl to keep updated on launch dates etc, want you all to get on board as it’s going to be immense!"

Fans and family alike are already loving the collection with one person describing it as “amazing” and Sophie Kasaei herself writing: “So so so sick always proud of u my marnskun x.”