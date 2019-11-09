Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Decides On Baby’s Name Two Weeks After Giving Birth

The Geordie OGs stars have finally named their little boy...

Saturday, November 9, 2019 - 13:25

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have finally decided on a name for their newborn son.

Two weeks after the Geordie Shore star gave birth to the couple’s first child, she has revealed to fans that he has a definite name after a lot of discussions.

Instagram @marns

Speaking on Instagram Stories, she told fans that it’s been a difficult decision but said that both her and Casey are very happy with their decision.

“So it's a very early morning this morning, but we are going to register the baby’s - well we are going to register the baby, so we have actually, officially decided on the name.”

Instagram @marns

“We had to choose it by today and we are going to register it. Can’t wait to tell you all, I hope you are going to like it.”

She explained that the couple struggled to agree on a middle name, saying: “I really wanted a middle name but Casey just wouldn’t have it.”

Casey then chimed in to slate Marnie’s suggestions, he said: “Because the middle names you were thinking of were a bit ‘leave it out’.”

Instagram @marns

Always one to stick to her guns, she replied: “I thought they were really nice, but anyway.”

They are yet to make the official announcement but we cannot wait to find out what baby Simpson-Johnson is called.

We're expecting a huge reveal as the couple have also been hiding the little one's face in all social media posts so far. The suspense is real!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson Decides On Baby’s Name Two Weeks After Giving Birth
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Her and Tristan’s Relationship
Lili Reinhart Reveals How She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse On Track
Is This How Travis Scott *Really* Feels About The Kylie Jenner And Drake Rumours?
Kylie Jenner Is Facing Backlash For Using Instagram Stories While Driving Her Bugatti
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Fans For Their “Petty Complaints” And “Unrealistic Expectations”
Get To Know Lucky Daye
Get To Know: Lucky Daye
Stassie Karanikolaou Gushes Over Having ‘The Same Body’ As BFF Kylie Jenner
Kristen Stewart Just Revealed She Wanted To Marry Robert Pattinson At One Point
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Kaitlynn Carter Admits She Was In Love With Miley Cyrus In Candid Personal Essay
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
André Aciman Takes Us Back To The World Of Call Me By Your Name In New Book Find Me
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson Decides On Baby’s Name Two Weeks After Giving Birth
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Shares The Struggle Of Being 10 Days Past Her Due Date
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About The Gender Of Her Baby In First Pregnancy Blog
Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions
Marnie Simpson pregnant bump
Marnie Simpson Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Gushes About Pregnancy Response

Trending Articles

Lili Reinhart Reveals How She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse On Track
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson Decides On Baby’s Name Two Weeks After Giving Birth
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Her and Tristan’s Relationship
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Kristen Stewart Just Revealed She Wanted To Marry Robert Pattinson At One Point
Is This How Travis Scott *Really* Feels About The Kylie Jenner And Drake Rumours?
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Fans For Their “Petty Complaints” And “Unrealistic Expectations”