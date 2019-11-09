Marnie Simpson Decides On Baby’s Name Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have finally decided on a name for their newborn son.

Two weeks after the Geordie Shore star gave birth to the couple’s first child, she has revealed to fans that he has a definite name after a lot of discussions.

Speaking on Instagram Stories, she told fans that it’s been a difficult decision but said that both her and Casey are very happy with their decision.

“So it's a very early morning this morning, but we are going to register the baby’s - well we are going to register the baby, so we have actually, officially decided on the name.”

“We had to choose it by today and we are going to register it. Can’t wait to tell you all, I hope you are going to like it.”

She explained that the couple struggled to agree on a middle name, saying: “I really wanted a middle name but Casey just wouldn’t have it.”

Casey then chimed in to slate Marnie’s suggestions, he said: “Because the middle names you were thinking of were a bit ‘leave it out’.”

Always one to stick to her guns, she replied: “I thought they were really nice, but anyway.”

They are yet to make the official announcement but we cannot wait to find out what baby Simpson-Johnson is called.

We're expecting a huge reveal as the couple have also been hiding the little one's face in all social media posts so far. The suspense is real!