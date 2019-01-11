Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild

Former Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson is all about giving her fans the best morning imaginable, which is exactly why she took to Instagram on Thursday to share a fresh out of bed underwear snap.

The babe posed in a stairway in nada but her tiny thong and a sports bra, and the whole thing pretty much broke her Insta feed.

Play the video to watch Charlotte Crosby go very red-faced after a cosmetic skin peel...

Marnie was a makeup-free worldie as she let her long brunette locks flow behind her, and we're living for that extra AF pose.

Honestly, we're not even worthy.

Instagram/marns

She appropriately captioned the snap: "Good morning 💗."

'Cause that's exactly what her fans had after seeing the picture, as one person commented: "Your bod is amazing😩😩."

"WOW!! What a figure 🔥👌🙏🙏," wrote someone else as a third person added: "You look beautiful girl 💖💖 #womenempowerment."

Another wrote: "Good morning beautiful lady."

The pic is easily one of her most popular recent uploads, with over 150k likes.

Instagram/marns

And the lass was back to serving more great content soon after, but her next upload had fans going wild for her beautiful... bedroom.

"Ur bedroom is beautiful😍😍," wrote one fan underneath a photo of Marnie posing in front of her bed.

"You look gorgeous... that bed though 😍😍😍😍," added someone else.

We're not sure what we're more jealous of rn, Marnie's bed or her bod! Both equally unreal tbh.