Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild

The former Geordie Shore lass just DID THAT.

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 10:14

Former Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson is all about giving her fans the best morning imaginable, which is exactly why she took to Instagram on Thursday to share a fresh out of bed underwear snap.

The babe posed in a stairway in nada but her tiny thong and a sports bra, and the whole thing pretty much broke her Insta feed.

Play the video to watch Charlotte Crosby go very red-faced after a cosmetic skin peel...

Marnie was a makeup-free worldie as she let her long brunette locks flow behind her, and we're living for that extra AF pose.

Honestly, we're not even worthy.

Instagram/marns

She appropriately captioned the snap: "Good morning 💗."

'Cause that's exactly what her fans had after seeing the picture, as one person commented: "Your bod is amazing😩😩."

"WOW!! What a figure 🔥👌🙏🙏," wrote someone else as a third person added: "You look beautiful girl 💖💖 #womenempowerment."

Another wrote: "Good morning beautiful lady."

The pic is easily one of her most popular recent uploads, with over 150k likes.

Instagram/marns

And the lass was back to serving more great content soon after, but her next upload had fans going wild for her beautiful... bedroom.

"Ur bedroom is beautiful😍😍," wrote one fan underneath a photo of Marnie posing in front of her bed.

"You look gorgeous... that bed though 😍😍😍😍," added someone else.

We're not sure what we're more jealous of rn, Marnie's bed or her bod! Both equally unreal tbh.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
New Music Round-up: Sam Smith, Normani, The Weeknd And More
Celebs You Never Knew Started Out On Reality TV
Cara Delevingne Reveals She Lost 50,000 Followers After Speaking Out Against R Kelly
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is The Spitting Image Of Kylie Jenner In This Photo
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Explains She’s Finally Enjoying A Good Friendship With Ste Rankine: ‘We Feel Like A Family Unit’ – Exclusive
What No Ones Tells You About Graduating From University
What No One Tells You About Graduating From University
Instagram brands you should be following in 2019.
The Instagram Brands You NTK About For 2019
Introducing #JanuHairy: The Body Positive Movement Taking Over Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
1 Month Backpacking in Thailand: The Ultimate Itinerary You Need
1 Month Backpacking in Thailand: The Ultimate Itinerary You Need
BLACKPINK Announce World Tour Bringing Them To Europe, North America And Australia
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Urban Decay Is Launching An Entire Make Up Collection Dedicated To Eyebrows
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry in Newcastle
Charlotte Crosby Hilariously Questions This Picture Of Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson skinny dip
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Play Hilarious Game Of Mr And Mrs
Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson And Sophie Kasaei Reunite For Wild Boxing Day Party
Marnie Simpson Removes Her “Smile Lines” And She’s Thrilled With The Results
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
Manie Simpson naked
Marnie Simpson Shocks Fans With Completely Topless Pic
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Cinema Room | MTV Celeb
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison attends her sister&#039;s wedding
Vicky Pattison Explains What's Really Going On In Wedding Photos She's Getting 'Attacked' Over
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Explains She’s Finally Enjoying A Good Friendship With Ste Rankine: ‘We Feel Like A Family Unit’ – Exclusive
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is The Spitting Image Of Kylie Jenner In This Photo
BLACKPINK Announce World Tour Bringing Them To Europe, North America And Australia
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive