Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions

There are some serious and not-so-serious options to consider

Sunday, May 5, 2019 - 10:50

Marnie Simpson fans came through with a bunch of hilarious, random, and actually quite lovely suggestions when she asked for help about what to name her first child.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to share an image of herself in a yellow dress alongside a caption that referenced her and boyfriend Casey Johnson’s unborn son or daughter.

Now get checking out Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson's epic cinema room... 

Proving that she’s already thinking about potential names, Marns wrote: “Comment your favourite baby names. I need ideas ? 🙏🏻.”

A bunch of people began offering up their serious (and not-so-serious) suggestions, with one person cracking the joke: “I would call him Homer and give him your last name,” while another suggested: “Scotty T.”

🌼 comment your favourite baby names I need ideas ? 🙏🏻

The most-liked comment was both thoughtful and practical, with one follower commenting: “MASEY for a girl.. two of your names combined.”

A third fan wrote: “My little boy is called Arthur. I love old fashioned ones like Albert, Bertie, Delilah, Elsie,” as a fourth suggested “Caleb for a boy” and “Skylar for a girl.”

Instagram

Marnie has previously revealed that her due date is October 16th, before sharing that she had always had concerns about her fertility following her wild lifestyle.

“Because I'd done Geordie Shore I'd convinced myself that I couldn't have kids because of all the alcohol abuse,” she told OK! Magazine.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @caseycodyj words really don’t describe how much I adore and love you 🌸 we’ve came so far and I generally couldn’t see my life without you, your my best friend, boyfriend, and rock and I can’t wait for our next chapter, couldn’t of thought of a more perfect man to be the father of my child and your going to be the best daddy in the world 🌍 have the most amazing day you deserve it!!! • Ps. Hope you enjoy your present your going to F**KING LOVEEE IT 🙈

Meanwhile, Casey has admitted that they’re both nervous to be having a child but are also beyond excited for the future: “I don't think you're ever ready until it happens, but we're so excited. It feels amazing.”

Whatever name they decide on, we’re sure it will be perfect.

