Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions

Marnie Simpson fans came through with a bunch of hilarious, random, and actually quite lovely suggestions when she asked for help about what to name her first child.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to share an image of herself in a yellow dress alongside a caption that referenced her and boyfriend Casey Johnson’s unborn son or daughter.

Proving that she’s already thinking about potential names, Marns wrote: “Comment your favourite baby names. I need ideas ? 🙏🏻.”

A bunch of people began offering up their serious (and not-so-serious) suggestions, with one person cracking the joke: “I would call him Homer and give him your last name,” while another suggested: “Scotty T.”

The most-liked comment was both thoughtful and practical, with one follower commenting: “MASEY for a girl.. two of your names combined.”

A third fan wrote: “My little boy is called Arthur. I love old fashioned ones like Albert, Bertie, Delilah, Elsie,” as a fourth suggested “Caleb for a boy” and “Skylar for a girl.”

Instagram

Marnie has previously revealed that her due date is October 16th, before sharing that she had always had concerns about her fertility following her wild lifestyle.

“Because I'd done Geordie Shore I'd convinced myself that I couldn't have kids because of all the alcohol abuse,” she told OK! Magazine.

Meanwhile, Casey has admitted that they’re both nervous to be having a child but are also beyond excited for the future: “I don't think you're ever ready until it happens, but we're so excited. It feels amazing.”

Whatever name they decide on, we’re sure it will be perfect.