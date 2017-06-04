Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top

That camera flash can't be trusted.

Monday, June 5, 2017 - 14:27

Proving that there's literally no way of knowing for sure whether a seemingly opaque top is going to vanish into thin air at the slightest flash of bright light, Marnie Simpson's nipples are now something we can *all* say we're intimately familiar with. 

Leaving her house in an all-black outfit, a diamond choker, and a denim baker-boy hat that will resurrect all those 2002 school disco vibes, the Geordie Shore star posed up a storm in a backyard photoshoot before hitting the town with Elettra Lamborghini. 

Tits + arse

Tits + arse

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

As fate would have it, Marns's nipples made a last-minute appearance in the Instagram shot when the camera flash all but exposed the fact that she prefers to go bra-less as often as realistically possible. AKA always. 

This isn't the first bra-related issue Marns has experienced lately after making the rookie error of swearing off her bra in the pouring rain. Oh, and to make matters worse, the paps also decided to rock up and snap some pics *before* she got the chance to cover up. 

Yikes.

Never mind, Marns. In some ways it might be considered an honour to join the illustrious list of celebs dedicated to freeing the nipple, no?

In honour of Marnie's nips, let's check out a bunch of celebs who got super naked on social-media:

 

 

 

Latest News

Marnie Simpson Leaves Her Mum In Tears As She Reads Out Beautiful Letter On Live TV

Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top

Is Ariana Grande Actually Engaged To Boyfriend Mac Miller?!

​Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson & The Baywatch Cast Reveal Their Funniest BUTT-NAKED Behind The Scenes Moments

Who Is Chloe Ferry? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Baywatch

Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario & The Cast Of Baywatch Go Speed Dating!

Two New Kanye West Songs Featuring Migos, Young Thug & A$AP Rocky Leak Online

Taylor Swift Is ‘Already House-Hunting With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

11 Things You Didn't Know About Scarlett Moffatt

Nintendo Switch

Good News Everyone! You Don't Need To Buy A Nintendo Switch Subscription Until Next Year

Ariana Grande’s Record Label Donated $500,000 To Manchester Emergency Fund Prior To Benefit Concert

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear In Backseat Antics As They Gear Up To Meet His Parents

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raises £2 million As 'One Last Time' Tops iTunes Chart

Who Is Marty McKenna? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Where are the Beauty School Cop Outs cast now?

Beauty School Cop Outs: What Ever Happened To The Cast?

Ariana’s Emotional Tribute: An Inside Account Of One Love Manchester

All The Pictures From One Love Manchester

One Love Manchester's Most Incredible Duets

One Love Manchester: The Most Inspiring, Emotional Speeches

More From Marnie Simpson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaves Her Mum In Tears As She Reads Out Beautiful Letter On Live TV

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top

Marnie Simpson And Geordie Shore Newbie Chelsea Barber Still Aren’t Speaking Over Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Shares Her Bed With Sophie Kasaei As She Continues To Move On From Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Talks Vicky Pattison Feud | MTV News

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Marnie Simpson Admits She Argued With Lewis Bloor Over Autobiography: 'He Got Off Lightly'

Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Talks Arguing With Lewis Bloor Over Autobiography | MTV News

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Spills On Whether She'd Quit Geordie Shore To Make Things Work With Aaron Chalmers

Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Thinks Aaron Chalmers May Have Issues With Her New Book, Meet The 2017 Love Island Contestants | MTV News

Marnie Simpson can&#039;t even deal with Lewis Bloor drama at times
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Claims Lewis Bloor 'Got Off Lightly' In Her Autobiography

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Marnie Simpson And Geordie Shore Newbie Chelsea Barber Still Aren’t Speaking Over Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Shares Her Bed With Sophie Kasaei As She Continues To Move On From Lewis Bloor

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Is Ariana Grande Actually Engaged To Boyfriend Mac Miller?!

Where are the Beauty School Cop Outs cast now?
TV Shows

Beauty School Cop Outs: What Ever Happened To The Cast?

Zahida Allen is fighting to win back Sean Pratt after Scotty T cheating drama
Celebrity

Zahida Allen’s Trying To Work Things Out With Sean Pratt: ‘Some Things Are Worth Fighting For’

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear In Backseat Antics As They Gear Up To Meet His Parents

Celebrity

Sounds Like The Rumoured Romance Between Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Is Heating Up