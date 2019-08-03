Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
The final push seems to be the most difficult for the Geordie OGs star...
With just nine weeks to go until her due date, Marnie Simpson is patiently coping until she's ready to push but not without some troubles.
The Geordie Shore star - who will be starring in the brand new show Geordie OGs from August 14th! - has let her fans in on the nitty gritty via Instagram Stories to share her first experience of the third trimester.
"I actually had a lie in this morning [which] makes a change but I willl say that my face is getting bigger and bigger by the second," she told fans this morning in a video update from bed.
Although she looks absolutely glowing to us, she is obviously noticing the changes in herself as she said: "I think this last part [the final trimester] is, like, the swelled part."
It's no secret that people gain weight when pregnant - it's just part and parcel, really - however it seems that the home stretch is impacting Marnie's body the most.
Just yesterday she showed off her bump in a nude bath-time selfie on Instagram and the comment section is filled with nothing but compliments over how amazing she looks 31 weeks pregnant.
"Wow wow wow wow," commented her baby daddy Casey Johnson, while Charlotte Hughes said: "How can you look this good with 9 weeks to go [...] So beautiful."
It just goes to show how Instagram isn't always reality as just three days ago, Marnie admitted to fans that she's "Had a tough time this week with hormones".
Although pregnancy has its difficulties, Marnie knows it'll all be worth it, saying: "Just can’t wait for my little man to get here and make everything better".
Tune into Geordie OGs from Wednesday 14th August at 9pm to follow Marnie's pregnancy journey!