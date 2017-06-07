Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Goes In On Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell: "No-One Wants To See That S**t"

Here we go again.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Marnie Simpson has reignited her feud with Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell all over again after claiming that "nobody wants to see" what's going on in their relationship anymore. Ouch. 

Taking to her column in Star Magazine to weigh in on their problems, the Geordie Shore gal said that she's now gone past the point of wanting to hit out at them in public and fears that Steph could actually be having a breakdown.

"So Steph Davis has tweeted about Jeremy McConnell again. I worry she's having a breakdown. I don't feel sorry for her, I just think that the pair of them should stop falling out so publicly and get some help in private, because no-one wants to see that shit," she said. 

This all comes after the pair have been locked in a war of words that recently resulted in Steph claiming that Marnie had replicated her relationship problems with ex Lewis Bloor. Marns obviously didn't take too kindly to this, branding the ex-CBB star "delusional" in a pretty brutal Twitter clapback. 

So. It doesn't look like this feud is about to settle down any time soon. 

