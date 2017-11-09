Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl

The Geordie Shore lass gets candid about being bisexual on Single AF date.

Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 17:32

Marnie Simpson has opened up about her sexuality on Single AF after the Geordie Shore lass embarked on her first televised date with a woman.

Having come out as bisexual in an interview with Diva last year, Marns got candid about how she first realised her attraction to women as a teenager. 

While on a date with a Brazilian woman called Jen on the MTV show, Marnie explained that she realised her feeling towards girls went beyond friendship. 

"I always knew that I liked girls because when I was younger and in school, I used to invite all my friends over to sleep," she began. 

"Where we'd be top and tails in a single bed, I used to always put my feet on their vaginas."

Marnie Simpson has opened up about when she first realised her attraction to girls. / Copyright [Getty]

This comes after Marnie opened up about being bisexual to Heat Magazine. In an interview, she explained why she decided to come out as a member of the LGBT community. 

"I'm constantly worrying, so why don't I just come out and say it? I think it's empowering. I think it could help other girls as well. Me being honest about my sexuality might make others want to be as well."

She added: "When I was 19 I realised I would look at some girls in a different way. I've always kissed girls but I don't think I took it seriously till I had an encounter with a girl last year.

The Geordie Shore lass previously explained her approach to relationships with women. / Andy Barnes/FameFlynet.uk.com

At the time, Marnie said: "To me, that was different because it was just me and her. It wasn't for any other reason than I wanted to, so it made me think differently. I'm still a bit hesitant to have a full-blown relationship with a girl, but I do think it would be a possibility."

Of course, Marnie has since found love with former Union J singer Casey Johnson but we're glad to hear she's in a good place when it comes to being totally comfortable with her sexuality.

To watch Marnie and Casey’s search for love, don’t miss Single AF, continuing Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Now let's all get checking out the moment Marnie went on a date with a woman on Single AF...

 

 

 

 

Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl

