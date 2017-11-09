Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl
The Geordie Shore lass gets candid about being bisexual on Single AF date.
Marnie Simpson has opened up about her sexuality on Single AF after the Geordie Shore lass embarked on her first televised date with a woman.
Having come out as bisexual in an interview with Diva last year, Marns got candid about how she first realised her attraction to women as a teenager.
While on a date with a Brazilian woman called Jen on the MTV show, Marnie explained that she realised her feeling towards girls went beyond friendship.
"I always knew that I liked girls because when I was younger and in school, I used to invite all my friends over to sleep," she began.
"Where we'd be top and tails in a single bed, I used to always put my feet on their vaginas."
This comes after Marnie opened up about being bisexual to Heat Magazine. In an interview, she explained why she decided to come out as a member of the LGBT community.
"I'm constantly worrying, so why don't I just come out and say it? I think it's empowering. I think it could help other girls as well. Me being honest about my sexuality might make others want to be as well."
She added: "When I was 19 I realised I would look at some girls in a different way. I've always kissed girls but I don't think I took it seriously till I had an encounter with a girl last year.
At the time, Marnie said: "To me, that was different because it was just me and her. It wasn't for any other reason than I wanted to, so it made me think differently. I'm still a bit hesitant to have a full-blown relationship with a girl, but I do think it would be a possibility."
Of course, Marnie has since found love with former Union J singer Casey Johnson but we're glad to hear she's in a good place when it comes to being totally comfortable with her sexuality.
To watch Marnie and Casey’s search for love, don’t miss Single AF, continuing Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!
