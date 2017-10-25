Marnie Simpson Has A Warning For Trolls After 'Dipsh*t' Fan Tries To Go In On Her

Marnie Simpson has lashed out a troll who criticised her for uploading a Snapchat video of Casey Johnson singing and it's fair to say things got seriously intense at rapid speed.

The Geordie Shore lass leapt to the defense of her boyfriend after a "dipsh*t" fan suggested that he was enjoying soaking up the attention from Marnie's social-media followers.

In the initial video, Marnie and Casey can be seen sitting on a bed together while the Single AF lad serenades her with an Adele song.

Cute, right? Not according to a particular Twitter user out there who clearly has absolutely no time in the day for romantic gestures.

"Rather sad how @CaseyCodyJ asked @MarnieGShore if she was filming him singing but still decided to sing after her saying yh she was #hungry," she wrote.

Being pretty active on social-media, Marnie spotted the criticism and responded with a couple of brutal points about the situation.

"Him signing was the whole reason I was filming it IN THE FIRST PLACE dipsh*t," she explained. "He’s a singer DERRRRR Now leave me alone and get a life pig."

Ouch.

Things escalated even further when Marnie issued a word of warning to anyone else with something negative to say about her or her boyfriend.

"FYI for all you trolls out there. you insult me I’ll insult you back worse. Just how it is," she announced to her 1 million followers.

Yikes. As Twitter tirades go, this has to be one of the most dramatic we've seen in a long time.

