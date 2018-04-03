Marnie Simpson Had The Best Response To A Man Who Claimed He’d Slept With Her

Marnie Simpson has slammed a “cringeworthy” person out there who has been spreading rumours that he spent the night with her.

The former Geordie Shore lass has never been one to sit back and let people speculate about her private life, which is why she decided to shut this false story down before it really even kicked off.

While she hasn’t gone into detail about who the mystery man is, the 26-year-old responded with the following sassy statement: “When boys are so cringe worthy and desperate they make up lies that they’ve slept with you, I BARELY KNOW YOU MATE. LOL.”

She added: “Am I really that famous. I didn’t know boys did that over the age of 14 I literally can’t deal."

When boys are so cringe worthy and desperate they make up lies that they’ve slept with you, I BARELY KNOW YOU MATE 😂



LOL — Marnie (@marnie) April 2, 2018

Boyfriend Casey Johnson completely had her back, RTing the post and adding: “I’m so done man, cringe LOL. I can’t even deal unah x”

I’m so done man 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 cringe LOL. I can’t even deal unah x https://t.co/kShHL8ySAR — Casey Cody Johnson (@CaseyCodyJ) April 2, 2018

Fans came out in full force to support Marnie and joked that said person was “a fame-hungry muppet” who’d obviously slept with her "in his head" and got confused about the difference between fantasy and reality.

Finishing up with a message of gratitude to her supporters, Marnie said: “I see a lot of people defend me and many others against some awful troll comments! And it means so much to me to see your loyalty, I honestly can’t thank you all enough for your support and kindness.”

