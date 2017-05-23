Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

Marnie Simpson has written in her new autobiography, Stripped Bare, about choosing to terminate a pregnancy when she was 19.

Andy Barnes/FameFlynet.uk.com

The Geordie Shore star was dating ex-Big Brother contestant Anthony Hutton, who appeared on the sixth series of the show in 2005, at the time but ultimately decided she was much to young to take care of a child.”

She wrote: “I blurted it out to Anthony straight away but I didn’t know whether I’d done the right thing. I was 19 and he was 29. Maybe he wanted a baby.”

“As for me, I couldn’t get my own life sorted out, let alone look after a child.”

Getty

She continued: "After some thinking, it became clear that I had to have the pregnancy terminated.

“At the time, it felt like a very clinical decision and I don’t remember feeling very emotional about it. An abortion was the only way out and Anthony had agreed he would stand by me whatever my decision.”

Don't forget guys search marnie simpson on amazon for your copy. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/SefV5KlhJ3 — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) May 16, 2017

But she admits that even though she thinks she made the right decision it’s something she often thinks about.

She said: "I've never regretted choosing an abortion but I did block it out for a long time. Sometimes, usually if I'm feeling low, I do ask, what if? I honestly can't imagine how my life would have turned out.”

"I reckon if I were to get pregnant now, I'd keep the baby because I'm older and in a different place in my life."

copyright [Instagram]

Marnie has chosen to speak out about her experiences in the hopes that it will help some of her younger fans.She told OK! magazine: "It wasn't the nicest thing to look back on but I felt OK talking about it.

"I have a lot of young fans, so I wanted to be honest about what I went through as it might help someone going through the same thing."

Now let's check out some of the biggest reality TV crossover fights that got nasty AF: