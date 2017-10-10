Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

A world in which Stephen Bear joined the gang on Geordie Shore would be both a) hilarious and b) must-watch TV but Marnie Simpson has raised a few arguments for why it wouldn't actually work out in the long run.

The whole concept was first suggested by Bear, who tweeted that he "couldn't wait" to join the MTV show after an article published in The Sun suggested that he could be in Newcastle to commence filming.

While we're here, let's get checking out Marnie Simpson's incredible transformation over the years...

Having responded to the rumours on Twitter, the Just Tattoo Of Us co-presenter wrote: "Can't wait to start geordie shore [🙌] [🙌] [🕺🏽] [🕺🏽] [🐾] [🐾] thanks @MTVUK [🚨] [🚨]" with a series of raised hand emojis.

Can't wait to start geordie shore 🙌🙌🕺🏽🕺🏽🐾🐾 thanks @MTVUK 🚨🚨 — Bear (@stephen_bear) September 30, 2017

While he clearly has no intention of wandering into the house, Marns has come forward to point out that there's no denying he would fit in with the rest of the group. Especially if Charlotte made some kind of guest feature.

"My mate Stephen Bear joked on Twitter about joining Geordie Shore," she began in her column for Star.

"He'd fit in perfectly and I'd love to see him make an appearance with Charlotte, but he wouldn't be able to put on the accent and that's the whole point of the show!"

Getty

As much as we'd love to see Bear attempting that classic Geordie twang before hitting the Toon with Chloe Ferry and co, we reckon this one will probably remain a pipe dream for the rest of us.

Geordie Shore continues on MTV on Tuesdays at 10pm

Let's get checking out a bunch of spoiler vids from Episode 7 of Geordie Shore...