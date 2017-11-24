Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Has Some Brutal Advice For A Troll Who Dragged Her On Social-Media

It's official: The Geordie Shore lass takes no prisoners.

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 10:46

Marnie Simpson has never been one to let people drag her online without consequences, which is why we shouldn't be too surprised that she bit back when a troll slated her use of social-media.

The Geordie Shore lass has a whole collection of insults stored up her sleeve for when trolls rear their ugly heads, but her advice for one particular fan is about as savage as it is concise. 

Let's all get checking out Marnie Simpson's incredible transformation over the years...

Anyone who follows Marnie on her social-media platforms knows that she has a range of contact lenses that she's super proud of and likes to promote from time to time. 

Wearing the silver star lenses from @ispyeyes 😍 www.ispyeyes.com

Wearing the silver star lenses from @ispyeyes 😍 www.ispyeyes.com

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Most of us enjoy seeing the creative looks Marns puts together, but one specific lad thought he'd pipe up with a pretty rude drag: "I swear all this c**t does is promote mad contact lenses," he wrote.

Proving that nobody should ever even *consider* chucking a heap of shade at Marnie, she quoted his tweet and replied with the following advice: "Unfollow me then you stupid f**king troll" 

Fans rallied around Marnie in the @-replies, responding: "Fuck the haters girl!!! I think what you do is amazing!! Your amazing!! I love ya my favourite Geordie!" and "Well said, hun."

All in all, everybody should know better at this point than to slam Marnie Simpson online. She takes absolutely no prisoners. 

 

 

 

 

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project
Marnie Simpson Has Some Brutal Advice For A Troll Who Dragged Her On Social-Media
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Reveals She Would Vote This Cast Mate Off Geordie Shore
Casey Johnson Doesn't Want Marnie Simpson To Undergo Any More Cosmetic Surgery
These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 7 Need To Be Seen RN!
Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She’s ‘Torn’ Between Casey Johnson And Kyle Walker After Casey Confesses His True Feelings
Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson Can't Cope As Casey Johnson Risks Flashing Everything In Tiny Paper Thong
Casey Johnson Teases Engagement To Marnie Simpson And Talks Ricky Rayment Comparisons
Celebrities
Celebrity Couples Who Got Matching Tattoos Only To Split Up | MTV Celeb
Marnie Simpson won&#039;t stop wearing tracksuits after being barred from a restaurant for wearing one
Marnie Simpson Is Pretty Much Only Posting Tracksuit Pics Now After Tracksuit-Gate
Marnie Simpson Undergoes First Laser Removal Session For That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce pregnancies on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Reveals She Would Vote This Cast Mate Off Geordie Shore
Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face
Ed Sheeran Had The Greatest Response To Being Snubbed By The Grammys
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Have Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Been On A Date? Fans Are Convinced Because Of These Pictures
Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey have discussed getting married but it won&#039;t happen for a while
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are ‘Talking About Marriage’
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Have Split As Another Love Island Couple Call It Quits
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Celebs who fell out with the rest of their cast
From Holly Hagan To Ariana Grande: 9 Celebrities That Fell Out With The Rest Of Their TV Cast
Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On What Gaz Beadle Will Be Like As A Father
Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project