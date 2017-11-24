Marnie Simpson Has Some Brutal Advice For A Troll Who Dragged Her On Social-Media

Marnie Simpson has never been one to let people drag her online without consequences, which is why we shouldn't be too surprised that she bit back when a troll slated her use of social-media.

The Geordie Shore lass has a whole collection of insults stored up her sleeve for when trolls rear their ugly heads, but her advice for one particular fan is about as savage as it is concise.

Anyone who follows Marnie on her social-media platforms knows that she has a range of contact lenses that she's super proud of and likes to promote from time to time.

Most of us enjoy seeing the creative looks Marns puts together, but one specific lad thought he'd pipe up with a pretty rude drag: "I swear all this c**t does is promote mad contact lenses," he wrote.

Proving that nobody should ever even *consider* chucking a heap of shade at Marnie, she quoted his tweet and replied with the following advice: "Unfollow me then you stupid f**king troll"

Fans rallied around Marnie in the @-replies, responding: "Fuck the haters girl!!! I think what you do is amazing!! Your amazing!! I love ya my favourite Geordie!" and "Well said, hun."

All in all, everybody should know better at this point than to slam Marnie Simpson online. She takes absolutely no prisoners.