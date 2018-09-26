Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Gives Casey Johnson A Full Face Of Makeup And The Results Are Unreal

The Geordie Shore lass took on the 'Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge' with Casey Johnson.

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 11:11

Let's be honest, Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are already one of the best-looking couples around, so they can only get even hotter when there's a makeup kit involved, right?

Well, we're about to find out. The Geordie Shore lass gave her man a very unique makeover when they took on the 'Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge', and honestly, the festival isn't ready.

Marnie really did the most when it came to Casey's look, we're talking glitter, neon eyeshadow and of course, Gypsy Shrine stickers. Go big or go home, right?

HIT PLAY to see Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson's makeup challenge...

Talk about Elrow ready babes! We're officially inspired.

 

 

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Do The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge | MTV Style
Marnie Simpson dresses up for Halloween 2018 on Instagram
Marnie Simpson Is The Ultimate Halloween Inspo As She Celebrates Early In Sexy Cat Costume
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson And Nathan Henry Kiss And Make Up | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Finally Unblocks Nathan Henry As They Become Friends Again
Chloe Ferry Leaps To The Defence Of Marnie Simpson After Trolls Slate Her Appearance
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have been warned off having babies
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Been Warned Against Having Babies
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson Warned Against Having Babies | MTV News
Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Reveals What Shocked Her Most About Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland's House
Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Reveals The Most Shocking Thing About Chloe Ferry's House | MTV Celeb

