Marnie Simpson Gives Casey Johnson A Full Face Of Makeup And The Results Are Unreal
The Geordie Shore lass took on the 'Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge' with Casey Johnson.
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 11:11
Let's be honest, Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are already one of the best-looking couples around, so they can only get even hotter when there's a makeup kit involved, right?
Well, we're about to find out. The Geordie Shore lass gave her man a very unique makeover when they took on the 'Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge', and honestly, the festival isn't ready.
Marnie really did the most when it came to Casey's look, we're talking glitter, neon eyeshadow and of course, Gypsy Shrine stickers. Go big or go home, right?
HIT PLAY to see Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson's makeup challenge...
Talk about Elrow ready babes! We're officially inspired.
