Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She's In A 'Showmance' With Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson has called out claims that she and Casey Johnson are involved in some kind of 'showmance' after pointing out that she's never had any intention of lying about her romantic life.

The Geordie Shore lass met the Union J star on the set of Single AF and sure enough, sparks were soon flying between the pair of them. Now that their romance is official, Marns has discussed some of the weirder comments thrown around about it.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

Insisting that she would never pursue a relationship to further her career, Marns explained that she's got her fingers crossed for a happy-ever-after with Casey - before admitting that she has been way off about this kind of thing in the past.

"I'm getting older and want marriage and children. I don't have time to waste on a bloody showmance," she clarified to The Sun.

As for whether she considers Casey "the one", Marns replied: "I've said that too many times in the past and ended up looking like an idiot so I'm not going to jinx it this time.

"I am loved-up and happy though. Casey isn't like any of the guys I've ever dated before so I'm hoping this time is different.

She added: "He's so caring and supportive of me."

🤞🏻@caseycodyj 🤞🏻@caseycodyj A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Aug 30, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Marns hasn't always had the best luck when it comes to matters of the heart. Her relationship with Aaron Chalmers fizzled out in 2016, and she went through a pretty tough time earlier this year after finding out that ex Lewis Bloor had been cheating on her.

We're just glad to hear Marns is in a truly happy place right now. Best of luck, you two!