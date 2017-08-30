Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She's In A 'Showmance' With Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Not here for it.

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 16:10

Marnie Simpson has called out claims that she and Casey Johnson are involved in some kind of 'showmance' after pointing out that she's never had any intention of lying about her romantic life.

The Geordie Shore lass met the Union J star on the set of Single AF and sure enough, sparks were soon flying between the pair of them. Now that their romance is official, Marns has discussed some of the weirder comments thrown around about it.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

Insisting that she would never pursue a relationship to further her career, Marns explained that she's got her fingers crossed for a happy-ever-after with Casey - before admitting that she has been way off about this kind of thing in the past.  

"I'm getting older and want marriage and children. I don't have time to waste on a bloody showmance," she clarified to The Sun. 

@caseycodyj ♥ Lenses - @ispyeyes - colour (thunderstorm) #colouredcontacts

@caseycodyj ♥ Lenses - @ispyeyes - colour (thunderstorm) #colouredcontacts

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

As for whether she considers Casey "the one", Marns replied: "I've said that too many times in the past and ended up looking like an idiot so I'm not going to jinx it this time.

"I am loved-up and happy though. Casey isn't like any of the guys I've ever dated before so I'm hoping this time is different.

She added: "He's so caring and supportive of me."

🤞🏻@caseycodyj

🤞🏻@caseycodyj

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Marns hasn't always had the best luck when it comes to matters of the heart. Her relationship with Aaron Chalmers fizzled out in 2016, and she went through a pretty tough time earlier this year after finding out that ex Lewis Bloor had been cheating on her.

We're just glad to hear Marns is in a truly happy place right now. Best of luck, you two!

 

 

Latest News

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Charli XCX Caked Steve Aoki, Years & Years Fanboyed Over Ricky Martin & More At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

These Are All The People That Taylor Swift Could Have Written About In Her New Album

The Beyvolution: The Songs That Shaped Beyoncé's Game-Changing Career

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari kicks off at Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Kicks Off At Boyfriend Dylan Siggers After Police Find Him Drunk And Asleep In His Car

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She's In A 'Showmance' With Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Jemma Lucy Reveals She Wants To Take On Charity Work 'But Nobody Is Taking Her Seriously'

Happy Birthday Beyoncé - An Ode to the Lemonade Star

Mariah Carey Is Bringing Her Christmas Shows to the UK

Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do

Is Taylor Swift’s '...Ready For It?’ About Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles Of None Of The Above?

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 7

Take A Look Around Sam Bentham's Post Geordie Shore Barber Shop After Losing Out To Abbie Holborn

Ella Eyre Lives In A Barbie World In The Amazing 'Ego' Video

11 Situations You Can't Escape If You Still Live With Your Parents

Sam Smith's New Single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Coming This Week

SZA - Supermodel - MTV PUSH Exclusive Live Performance

SZA Wows With MTV Push Performance of 'Supermodel'

Pokemon

Here's How To Catch Pokemon Go's Three New Legendary Pokemon

Kim Kardashian's Candid Throwback With Kylie and Khloe Will Give You Serious Beach Body Envy

14 Megan McKenna Faces For Every Stage Of A Hangover

Zayn Malik Is Completely Bald Now And Fans Don't Know What To Think

The Good Life

This New Game Has A Gay Cat In It And You'll Want To Play It Immediately

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She's In A 'Showmance' With Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson
Celebrity

Is Marnie Simpson Ready For Marriage And Kids With Casey Johnson Already?

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

MTV News

Charlotte Crosby & Marnie Simpson Are Extremely Love Up With Their Other Halves | MTV News

Marnie Simpson Kisses Casey Johnson In Paris As The Pair Confirm Romance

Marnie Simpson And Nathan Henry Think ‘It Would Make Sense’ For Gaz Beadle To Quit Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Ex's Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Awkwardly Discuss New Relationships In Front Of Eachother

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'

Marnie Simpson

Celebrity Sex Pod | Marnie Simpson Talks Anal Sex

Trending Articles

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Drives Fans Wild With Sizzling Shower Photo

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Take A Look Around Sam Bentham's Post Geordie Shore Barber Shop After Losing Out To Abbie Holborn

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph
Celebrity

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari kicks off at Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Kicks Off At Boyfriend Dylan Siggers After Police Find Him Drunk And Asleep In His Car

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Have Adopted A Husky Puppy And Our Hearts Just Melted

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She's In A 'Showmance' With Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson
Celebrity

Charlotte Dawson Slams Reports She Had A Lesbian Affair With Jemma Lucy

Celebrity

14 Megan McKenna Faces For Every Stage Of A Hangover

TV Shows

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 7