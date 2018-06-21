Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message

Marnie Simpson has penned an emotional message praising boyfriend Casey Johnson for never making her feel insecure, paranoid, or anxious about the state of their relationship.

The former Geordie Shore lass has handled her fair share of heartbreak in the past but has insisted that her Single AF boyfriend has finally shown her what it’s like to fully trust a partner.

Let's get checking out the time Marnie discovered something seriously *tiny* on Casey Johnson's body...

In a touching message on Instagram, the 26-year-old wrote: “‪I find it really sad when boys cheat on beautiful girls who trust them. ‬Really f**king sad. Even more sad when the girls have no idea that the person they love and trust has cheated on them. ‪

“One thing I’m grateful for @CaseyCodyJ we truly have something quite unordinary and special, thank you for being you and trustworthy and never making me feel insecure or anxious, by no means are you perfect no one is, but one things for sure you really are different from the rest ♥️”

Due to the fact that Marns has disabled the comments beneath the upload, we haven’t been blessed with an equally cute response from her man. Still, Casey recently took to his own account to announce that he “couldn’t wait” to be in her company again.

“Can’t wait to see my gorgeous girl! Come back homeeee,” he wrote alongside a love-heart emoji.

But seriously, how do we find a love like this without having to swipe through 10,000 people on Tinder first?