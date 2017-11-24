Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit
The Geordie Shore star said their decision not to let her in was 'discrimination'
Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson is fuming after being denied entry to a Miller and Carter restaurant in Newcastle due to the fact she was wearing a tracksuit.
The reality star took to Twitter on Thursday to complain about the chain, who clearly have a seriously strict dress code.
Our lass didn't hold back, and wrote: "Not letting one eat food at your @ MillerandCarter restaurant at 2 in the afternoon because there wearing a tracksuit is shocking (sic)."
The restaurant wouldn't bend the rules for Marns despite the fact it was 2pm, which left her pure raging: "All because you don’t think some 1 looks posh enough for the restaurant [🤬] absolutely terrible and total discrimination against the lower class," she added.
Marnie defended her decision to wear what she described as a "lovely expensive tracksuit," and wrote: "So what if I prefer to wear tracksuits, so your saying if I wear a tracksuit I’m not a ‘suitable person’ to sit in a restaurant I got all dressed and went out for food, how is a lovely expensive tracksuit mean I’m not suitable to eat at a classy restaurant."
The restaurant responded to Marnie's tweets within the hour, but they upheld their decision to deny her entry by saying: "We’re really sorry Marnie if we caused any offence. However, we do have a dress code in place at our steakhouses."
Marnie later declared her "rant over," and went on to change the topic to none other than... veganism. Looks like the steakhouse got her so peeved she's ready to give up meat altogether.
