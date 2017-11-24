Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson is fuming after being denied entry to a Miller and Carter restaurant in Newcastle due to the fact she was wearing a tracksuit.

The reality star took to Twitter on Thursday to complain about the chain, who clearly have a seriously strict dress code.

Hit play on the video to see a bunch of celebs who had social media beef after their split...

Our lass didn't hold back, and wrote: "Not letting one eat food at your @ MillerandCarter restaurant at 2 in the afternoon because there wearing a tracksuit is shocking (sic)."

Instagram/MarnieGShore

The restaurant wouldn't bend the rules for Marns despite the fact it was 2pm, which left her pure raging: "All because you don’t think some 1 looks posh enough for the restaurant [🤬] absolutely terrible and total discrimination against the lower class," she added.

Marnie defended her decision to wear what she described as a "lovely expensive tracksuit," and wrote: "So what if I prefer to wear tracksuits, so your saying if I wear a tracksuit I’m not a ‘suitable person’ to sit in a restaurant I got all dressed and went out for food, how is a lovely expensive tracksuit mean I’m not suitable to eat at a classy restaurant."

not letting one eat food at your @MillerandCarter restaurant at 2 in the afternoon because there wearing a tracksuit is shocking, all because you don’t think some 1 looks posh enough for the restaurant 🤬 absolutely terrible and total discrimination against the lower class — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) November 23, 2017

So what if I prefer to wear tracksuits, so your saying if I wear a tracksuit I’m not a ‘suitable person’ to sit in a restaurant I got all dressed and went out for food, how is a lovely expensive tracksuit mean I’m not suitable to eat at a classy restaurant https://t.co/PThEeFvP6H — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) November 23, 2017

I don’t like to wear dresses or tight clothing I like to dress comfy all the time, so your saying because I’m like this and this is my style I can’t eat in nice restaurants https://t.co/PThEeFvP6H — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) November 23, 2017

What’s wrong with Chavs like your discriminating massively some people don’t have money to dress fancy why should this mean they can’t eat in a fancy restaurant https://t.co/GVNP4J0ocl — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) November 23, 2017

The restaurant responded to Marnie's tweets within the hour, but they upheld their decision to deny her entry by saying: "We’re really sorry Marnie if we caused any offence. However, we do have a dress code in place at our steakhouses."

Marnie later declared her "rant over," and went on to change the topic to none other than... veganism. Looks like the steakhouse got her so peeved she's ready to give up meat altogether.

Right rant over for sure this time 😂



Thanks for the debate guys



New topic



Is being a Vegan still nutritional for the body, will I still get all the nutrients I need ?? — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) November 23, 2017

What do you think? Was Marnie's rant justifiable or do you think rules are rules? Let us know in a Tweet @MTVUK.