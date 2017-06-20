Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Is All Of Us When She Says Drinking To Calm Nerves Has Ruined Dates In The Past

The Geordie Shore lass is looking for love on MTV's upcoming show Single AF

Marnie Simpson says she trying to clean up her dating act in order to bag a hot new man.

The Geordie Shore babe says that she has been so nervous on dates in the past, it has led her to down alcohol to keep her calm.

But the combination of jitters and boozing has led to less than stellar experiences – and she’s blaming this for her bad luck in love.

“In the past I haven’t had much luck when it comes to men. I’ve made some bad choices. I’m just not very good at dating,” she confessed to the Daily Star on Sunday.

“My biggest problem is that I get really drunk when I go on dates. I do it to calm my nerves,” the Geordie lass says.

This is gonna be incredible. I can't wait. Remember guys the 7 of us are on a world wide search to find love so it doesn't matter where you are in the globe we might just be heading there, doesn't matter which country your in you can still apply, the link to the application form is In my bio, don't hold back either we wanna know EVERYTHING, I'm so excited about this experience maybe this is gonna help me get over my fears of dating and yes I have faith That all 7 of us are gonna find the 1 ♥ follow our progress on MTV and make sure to follow @mtvsingleaf

“But it means I always end up embarrassing myself,” she continued - sharing an experience many can no doubt relate to.

Marnie is joining a cast of stars on an international search for love on MTV’s new show Single AF.

And it sounds like the Geordie babe is looking forward to finding new men to date.

“I’m open to anything these days. The show is about finding ‘the one’ but I’m going into it wanting some fun,” she said.

“If I do end up meeting someone I get along with, then that would be great. Although after the last few boyfriends I’ve had, I’ve kind of lost hope,” she added.

Don’t let those bad former romances hold you back Marnie!

