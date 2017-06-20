Marnie Simpson Is All Of Us When She Says Drinking To Calm Nerves Has Ruined Dates In The Past

Marnie Simpson says she trying to clean up her dating act in order to bag a hot new man.

The Geordie Shore babe says that she has been so nervous on dates in the past, it has led her to down alcohol to keep her calm.

Andy Barnes/FameFlynet.uk.com

But the combination of jitters and boozing has led to less than stellar experiences – and she’s blaming this for her bad luck in love.

“In the past I haven’t had much luck when it comes to men. I’ve made some bad choices. I’m just not very good at dating,” she confessed to the Daily Star on Sunday.

“My biggest problem is that I get really drunk when I go on dates. I do it to calm my nerves,” the Geordie lass says.

“But it means I always end up embarrassing myself,” she continued - sharing an experience many can no doubt relate to.

Marnie is joining a cast of stars on an international search for love on MTV’s new show Single AF.

And it sounds like the Geordie babe is looking forward to finding new men to date.

Copyright [Getty]

“I’m open to anything these days. The show is about finding ‘the one’ but I’m going into it wanting some fun,” she said.

“If I do end up meeting someone I get along with, then that would be great. Although after the last few boyfriends I’ve had, I’ve kind of lost hope,” she added.

Don’t let those bad former romances hold you back Marnie!

WATCH! 7 Reality TV Show Crossover Couples That Left Us Shook