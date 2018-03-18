Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Is Back In A Bikini After Opening Up About Body Confidence Issues

The Ex On The Beach lass is looking just as gorgeous as ever.

Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 11:10

Marnie Simpson only recently opened up about how her struggle with body-confidence caused her to wear a swimsuit throughout the entirety of Ex On The Beach, but it sounds like she’s back to feeling great about her figure. 

The former Geordie Shore lass has proved that she’s ready for the warmer months by pulling on a racing stripe black bikini and posing up a storm on Instagram.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses' sauciest Instagrams to date... 

After spending the past few months working on her make-up range with boyfriend Casey Johnson, the 26-year-old has booked herself a well-deserved break to Los Angeles.

“Trying on my @jyylondon bikini’s for my holiday! They do the best ones,” she captioned the shot.

Trying on my @jyylondon Bikini’s for my holiday!✈️They do the best ones👙☀ use code: MARNIE for 20% OFF!

Fans were loving the upload, dropping a load of heart emojis beneath the image and pointing out that Marnie’s figure is “goals” by anyone’s standards: “Nice pic and pretty lady!” one person said. 

Someone else added: “I just wanted 2 say always loved u in Geordie Shore n I think u r absolutely stunning I wish I could look as gd as u do [sic]” 

This comes as Marnie revealed that she hasn’t always felt great about her body: “I was nervous before I went on the show - I wasn’t confident and thought I’d feel really insecure in a bikini. I was just feeling a bit frumpy and not in as great shape as I know I have been before."

She continued: “I wore swimsuits for most of the time, to be honest, because I wasn’t feeling great in myself. The girls were lovely though - they all tried to make me feel better about myself.” 

Ex On The Beach continues on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! 

Did you miss the first episode of EOTB 8? Watch it in FULL right here... 

 

 

 

