Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date

Marnie Simpson is looking for love and she is literally travelling around the world searching for The One on MTV's Single AF, but it sounds like she needn’t have bothered leaving home.

Copyright [Getty]

The Geordie Shore star is back in Newcastle - after travelling to places like Mexico and Amsterdam to find her dream date - and she thinks she’ll get lucky in the Toon.

“Obviously it’s a place I know dead well and I know a lot of people. I’ve enjoyed myself so far but I reckon I’ll have the most luck in Newcastle. I’ve already got a few people in mind,” she has told Chronicle Live.

And if you like the idea of applying for a date with Marnie she’s not exactly setting the bar all that high as she says she's really not all that fussy.

“People shouldn’t be nervous about applying - I’m just a normal girl. I’m not that fussy. I like going for drinks, the cinema, anything really.

https://instagram.com/p/BV91vr5H4hH/

“I am genuinely looking for love and while I don’t really have a type, if they’re tall, dark and handsome that would help,” she adds.

A bit like Casey Johnson then?

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Marnie Simpson fears she'll actually be Single AF forever!