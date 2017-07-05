Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date

Fancy dating Marnie? This could be your chance

Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 12:28

Marnie Simpson is looking for love and she is literally travelling around the world searching for The One on MTV's Single AF, but it sounds like she needn’t have bothered leaving home.

Copyright [Getty]

The Geordie Shore star is back in Newcastle - after travelling to places like Mexico and Amsterdam to find her dream date - and she thinks she’ll get lucky in the Toon. 

“Obviously it’s a place I know dead well and I know a lot of people. I’ve enjoyed myself so far but I reckon I’ll have the most luck in Newcastle. I’ve already got a few people in mind,” she has told Chronicle Live.

Off out on my next date for @mtvsingleaf maybe Amsterdam will be the place I'll find true love, 😻coloured contact lenses are Olive Tree from @ispyeyes to get yours go to www.ispyeyes.com

And if you like the idea of applying for a date with Marnie she’s not exactly setting the bar all that high as she says she's really not all that fussy. 

“People shouldn’t be nervous about applying - I’m just a normal girl. I’m not that fussy. I like going for drinks, the cinema, anything really.

 https://instagram.com/p/BV91vr5H4hH/

“I am genuinely looking for love and while I don’t really have a type, if they’re tall, dark and handsome that would help,” she adds. 

A bit like Casey Johnson then? 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Marnie Simpson fears she'll actually be Single AF forever!

Latest News

Kylie Jenner reveals cleavage and new red hair in new social media pics

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage And New Bright Red Hair In Instagram Posts

Sophie Kasaei thinks Marnie Simpson&#039;s spat with Casey Johnson will be entertaining to watch

Marnie Simpson’s Drama With Single AF Co-Star Casey Johnson Will Make The Show Better To Watch Says Sophie Kasaei 

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

It looks like Megan McKenna just confirmed that she&#039;s back with Pete Wicks

It Looks Like Megan McKenna Has Confirmed She’s Back With Pete Wicks

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear celebrate 6 months together with soppy Snapchat posts

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Celebrate 6 Month Anniversary With Toally Adorable Snapchats

Lorde has spoken out after seeming to diss Taylor Swift and her squad

Lorde Insists She’s Friends With Taylor Swift After Everyone Thought She’d Dissed Taylor’s Squad

Marnie Simpson is back in Newcastle and she&#039;s looking for Single AF dates

Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson have had a &#039;heart to heart&#039; and we totally want them to get back together

Casey Johnson’s Had A ‘Heart To Heart’ With Marnie Simpson But She Doesn’t Trust Him Quite Yet

Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

Wish Upon

Watch The FREAKY AF Trailer For New Horror Movie WISH UPON – Exclusive!

This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults

Review: Bleachers Bring Their Wild Hearts To London’s Bush Hall

Who's Actually Left In Taylor Swift's Squad? Because Lorde Just Implied That She Isn't

Sophie Kasaei Thinks Chloe Ferry Needs To Get Over Marty McKenna

Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption

The Rock

The Rock Is Planning A Fast & Furious Spinoff

Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Have Reportedly Split

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival

More From Marnie Simpson

Sophie Kasaei thinks Marnie Simpson&#039;s spat with Casey Johnson will be entertaining to watch
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson’s Drama With Single AF Co-Star Casey Johnson Will Make The Show Better To Watch Says Sophie Kasaei 

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

Marnie Simpson is back in Newcastle and she&#039;s looking for Single AF dates
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson have had a &#039;heart to heart&#039; and we totally want them to get back together

Casey Johnson’s Had A ‘Heart To Heart’ With Marnie Simpson But She Doesn’t Trust Him Quite Yet

Single AF

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Finally Strikes Gold With Her Latest Date

TV Shows

Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Is Single AF's Marnie Simpson Ready To Give Up On Love?: 'I'm Sick Of It'

Single AF

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson And Courtney Act Go Naked Speed Dating

Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

Marnie Simpson and Courtney Act Talk Penises As They Go Naked Speed Dating For Single AF

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear celebrate 6 months together with soppy Snapchat posts
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Celebrate 6 Month Anniversary With Toally Adorable Snapchats

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #4

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Marnie Simpson is back in Newcastle and she&#039;s looking for Single AF dates
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date