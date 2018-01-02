Marnie Simpson Is Entering 2018 With A Word Of Warning For The Trolls

Nobody could ever accuse Marnie Simpson of withholding her true feelings, but her latest message in honour of the New Year is about as terrifying as it is direct.

The Geordie Shore lass is no stranger to fending off the trolls with a few abrupt insults and has now forewarned haters that she has no time for playing nice when it comes to defending herself and her relationship with Casey Johnson.

In a message posted on Twitter, she wrote: “If you follow me simply to comment negatively about my me, my house, my relationship, the way I look or anything personal, don’t cry or argue wen I comment back I will not hold back and I am harsh but you deserve it, if you haven’t got anything nice to comment just don’t comment.”

It’s not clear what sparked Marnie’s message, but she had previously been forced to defend herself over Christmas about a complaint she’d made to Sky over her poor WiFi connection.

“Such sad sad sad people that follow you on social media only to tweet you abuse. Jealous, horrible, nasty people All trolls are pigs. FACT,” she wrote after people slammed her for criticising the service.

It’s pretty clear at this point that literally nothing gets past Marnie so we’d suggest that any trolls out there give her a wide berth going into 2018. Consider this a formal warning.

