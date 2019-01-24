Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal

Former Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson is NOT here for negative comments on Instagam rn.

The babe took to her story on Monday to show off her banging figure in a sheer bodysuit, which meant that the dermal piercings by her privates were fully on show.

PLAY the video to see Marnie show off her private part dermal piercings before going on an epic rant...

Marnie captioned the NSFW video with a little disclaimer, writing: "P.S. I have dermal piercings down there, incase your wondering [sic]."

But it seems that wasn't enough to stop people asking what the 'holes' were all about, and so Marnie made it clear in what she described as a little 'rant'.

Instagram/marns

"I'm sick of everyone asking about my piercings. It's not hair, it's not spots. I've got two piercings! Two dermal piercings! So can everyone please stop DMing me saying I've got spots down there, or holes," she fumed.

"So if you see a picture, or you're a bit confused, I hope I've cleared that up for you," she added in the video.

While she was on one, Marnie decided to add that she's SO over people telling her she's had too much filler in her face, when in fact she's had it all removed.

Instagram/marns

In the clip Marnie insists that her lips are "so small" now after having the injectables dissolved, pouting her lips to prove it.

Marnie goes on to add that there is absolutely nothing in her face apart from a small amount of botox in her forehead.

"I'm really sick of everyone saying it! You can't win," she said, as the revealed she gets hate whether she's got filler or not.

Note to self: don't come for Marnie Simpson.