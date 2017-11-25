Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Is Pretty Much Only Posting Tracksuit Pics Now After Tracksuit-Gate

Marie’s got a point to prove about tracksuits and she’s using social media to do it

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 12:47

So, you’ve probably heard that Marnie Simpson was denied entry to a restaurant this week because she was wearing a tracksuit.  

The Geordie Shore babe was totally raging after the incident, and made herself feel better with a good old Twitter rant in which - among other things - she defended her choice to dress casual. 

You have to see the Geordie Shore lasses' amaze transformations… 

“So what if I prefer to wear tracksuits, so you’re saying if I wear a tracksuit I’m not a ‘suitable person’ to sit in a restaurant,” she wrote online, adding in another tweet, “I like to dress comfy all the time, so you’re saying because this is my style I can’t eat in nice restaurants.”

Well, if you’ve seen her Instagram it seems like she’s still furious because she’s filling her feed with pics of herself in tracksuits, almost like she got a point prove or something. 

Copyright [Getty]

Yeah, so some of it is to do with promoting Black Friday sales, but we’re still doing major LOLs seeing the Single AF star defiantly posting pics of herself in the clothing she refuses to comprise on. It’s just so Marnie. 

Single AF continues on Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! See the totally amazing Geordie Shore lasses' transformations over the years… 

 

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson won&#039;t stop wearing tracksuits after being barred from a restaurant for wearing one

Marnie Simpson Is Pretty Much Only Posting Tracksuit Pics Now After Tracksuit-Gate

Marnie Simpson Undergoes First Laser Removal Session For That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

Celebrities

Celebrities Who Were Refused Entry | MTV Celeb

Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She Only Sees Casey Johnson ‘As A Friend’ After He Confessed To Kissing Another Girl

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 6 Need To Be Seen RN!

Marnie Simpson Teases Her Incredible Legs In This Revealing Throwback Shot

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Celebrities

Celebrity Surgery Regrets | MTV Celeb

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

Marnie Simpson Broke This Major Fashion Rule And Still Looked Incredible

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Awkwardly Bails On Her Amsterdam Date As She Can't Stop Thinking About Casey Johnson

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie

Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn Feels Like She’s Getting A ‘C*ck On Her Foot’ During Painful Tattoo Session

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Celebrities Who Were Point Blank Refused Entry To Establishments

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato, Idina Manzel and Disney Are Being Sued Over Frozen's 'Let It Go'

Marnie Simpson won&#039;t stop wearing tracksuits after being barred from a restaurant for wearing one

Marnie Simpson Is Pretty Much Only Posting Tracksuit Pics Now After Tracksuit-Gate