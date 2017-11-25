Marnie Simpson Is Pretty Much Only Posting Tracksuit Pics Now After Tracksuit-Gate

So, you’ve probably heard that Marnie Simpson was denied entry to a restaurant this week because she was wearing a tracksuit.

The Geordie Shore babe was totally raging after the incident, and made herself feel better with a good old Twitter rant in which - among other things - she defended her choice to dress casual.

“So what if I prefer to wear tracksuits, so you’re saying if I wear a tracksuit I’m not a ‘suitable person’ to sit in a restaurant,” she wrote online, adding in another tweet, “I like to dress comfy all the time, so you’re saying because this is my style I can’t eat in nice restaurants.”

Well, if you’ve seen her Instagram it seems like she’s still furious because she’s filling her feed with pics of herself in tracksuits, almost like she got a point prove or something.

Yeah, so some of it is to do with promoting Black Friday sales, but we’re still doing major LOLs seeing the Single AF star defiantly posting pics of herself in the clothing she refuses to comprise on. It’s just so Marnie.

