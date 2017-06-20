Marnie Simpson Is Ready To Explore Her Bisexual Side As She Continues Her Search For Love

Marnie Simpson is looking for love and says she is ready to properly explore her bisexual side.

The Geordie Shore babe is currently filming new MTV dating show Single AF and is travelling the world on the look out for love.

But having endured high profile relationships with the likes of Lewis Bloor and Ricky Rayment, Marnie (who has locked lips with Chloe Ferry before) says she wouldn’t rule out trying out something new in her next big relationship.

"I am open to dating both girls and boys, if I am looking for both hopefully I will find someone," she told the Mirror.

"After my past relationships, it makes you appreciate who the good guys are from the bad guys."

She also said that she hopes exploring love on Single AF will help boost her confidence after it was left in tatters following her on-off relationship with Lewis.

"I just feel like Single AF is perfect for me, I'm so excited" she continued.

"I obviously want to fall in love, I've never been on a dating show before. I want to go into this experience to get my confidence back - of course it's been knocked by failed past relationships. I'm hoping it will be raised back up," she said.

Go on Marnie! We know the perfect person is out there waiting for you!

