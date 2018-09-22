Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Is The Ultimate Halloween Inspo As She Celebrates Early In Sexy Cat Costume

Meow-rnie’s getting in the spirit very early...

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - 11:09

Halloween is a pretty big deal for some people, so much so that you plan your costume months in advance and might even have a few different ones for different parties.

It’s safe to say that Marnie Simpson is definitely one of these people because she has already started playing dress-up just for fun on Instagram, giving us the ultimate Halloween inspo in the process.

The Geordie Shore star surprised everyone last night with an Insta post of her in costume that was equally sexy and spooky.

Marnie showed off her assets in a skin-tight cat costume that makes her look like the hottest tiger in the land, although she’s not one to play it safe.

She vamped it up with some seriously weird yellow cat contact lenses that look so legit it’s almost creepy - but that’s the point of Halloween, right?

If this is what Marnie is doing on chilled Friday nights in then we have no idea what to expect from her actual costumes the week of Halloween.

How many will there be? How weird will they be?

We cannot wait to see!

