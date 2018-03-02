Marnie Simpson Is Wearing Camouflage Trousers And We're Back In 2002 Again

Whether she's dressed up to the nines on a red carpet or chilling in her sweatpants, Marnie Simpson has never been the kind of girl to fade into the background with her cool, casual, but always creative outfit choices.

This time around the Geordie Shore lass has pulled on a pair of camouflage trousers that we last saw on fashion runways back in 2002 and paired the retro bottoms with a plain but pretty black bralet.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasess' sauciest Instagram uploads to date...

Marns captioned the upload with the hashtags "#camojoggers" and "#girlboss" and it's fair to say her 3 million Instagram followers were beyond impressed with the quirky ensemble.

"Too lit," one person said of the combination, while another said the Action Man look was "gorgeous" and that the entire outfit needed to find its way into their wardrobe ASAP.

This comes as Marnie took to social-media to claim Vitamin E is the secret behind her flawless skin, while offering up a bit of advice to any people out there desperate to upload a bomb selfie.

When asked about her fitness regime, Marns kept it real by admitting that a good portion of her images are all smoke and mirrors: "I've actually gained a lot of weight atm it's all about picture angles," she admitted.

I’ve actually gained a lot of weight atm it’s all about picture angles 💋 https://t.co/5izi0HCzDq — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) March 2, 2018

What a woman.

Catch Marnie and Casey Johnson in Ex On The Beach season 8, starting Tuesday 20th March @ 10pm on MTV"