Marnie Simpson

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"

Sounds like The Geordie Shore lass's first and only run-in with Aaron Chalmer's girlfriend didn't go too well.

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 11:40

While you wouldn't struggle to find a few Geordie Shore fans out there who are still shipping Maaron, the truth is both Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers are seriously loved up in their new relationships rn.

Marns is head over heels for Casey Johnson while Aaron and his lass, Talia Oatway, are the definition of couple goals. Still, a double date with the four of them is looking far from likely.

Take a look at the video to see Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson in the teaser for the upcoming series of Ex On The Beach, it's gonna be a blinder...

In an interview with New! Mag, Marn's was asked about her 'flirting' with Aaron on the most recent series of Geordie Shore, and how she reckons Talia feels about fans saying the pair should get back together.

"I bet she f*cking hates me," Marnie admitted, but it sounds like she's pretty fed up of the Maaron talk: "It drives us insane. If I liked Aaron, I'd be with him, but we're just friends."

Just living our life to the very best we can 💫 Tracksuits - @saintluxeclothing Use code MARNIE10 at checkout for 10% discount

Judging by their first and only run-in, things could get pretty awks between Marns and Talia if they ever did find themselves occupying the same Nandos booth on a double date.

Marn's admitted the one time they met didn't go down too well: "She said I was patronising. I was just being nice!"

Date night with my beauty ❤️

Date night with my beauty ❤️

A post shared by Aaron 👑 (@aaroncgshore) on

Yikes! Here's hoping Marnie doesn't have any more awks run-ins with on the upcoming series of Ex On The Beach.

Don't miss the premiere of EOTB Tuesday 20th March at 10pm on MTV!

Now it would be rude not to watch Sophie Kasaei, Lateysha Grace and Olivia Buckland putting the world to rights in That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode...

