Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"

While you wouldn't struggle to find a few Geordie Shore fans out there who are still shipping Maaron, the truth is both Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers are seriously loved up in their new relationships rn.

Marns is head over heels for Casey Johnson while Aaron and his lass, Talia Oatway, are the definition of couple goals. Still, a double date with the four of them is looking far from likely.

Take a look at the video to see Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson in the teaser for the upcoming series of Ex On The Beach, it's gonna be a blinder...

In an interview with New! Mag, Marn's was asked about her 'flirting' with Aaron on the most recent series of Geordie Shore, and how she reckons Talia feels about fans saying the pair should get back together.

"I bet she f*cking hates me," Marnie admitted, but it sounds like she's pretty fed up of the Maaron talk: "It drives us insane. If I liked Aaron, I'd be with him, but we're just friends."

Judging by their first and only run-in, things could get pretty awks between Marns and Talia if they ever did find themselves occupying the same Nandos booth on a double date.

Marn's admitted the one time they met didn't go down too well: "She said I was patronising. I was just being nice!"

Yikes! Here's hoping Marnie doesn't have any more awks run-ins with on the upcoming series of Ex On The Beach.

