Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims

Marnie Simpson has hit back at Stephanie Davis's claim that she and and Lewis Bloor copied her relationship with Jeremy McConnell after branding her comments "attention-seeking" and "deluded."

Taking to her column in Star Magazine to well and truly shut down Steph's argument, Marnie wrote: "I'm fuming this week because Stephanie Davis has claimed that Lewis and I copied her and Jeremy McConnell's relationship.

Pointing out that she could never have anticipated that Lewis Bloor would cheat on her and throw her into six months of absolute chaos, she said: "I didn't go through the hardest six months of my life just to be like her - is she for real?

Firing back at Steph for being both insensitive and "insane", she wrote: "Considering I got cheated on, I think her comment is really insensitive. She's insane. Why would anyone want to copy Steph? She's a mess!"

Woah.

As for why she thinks Steph made the comparison in the first place, Marns added: "I'd do anything to avoid being like her. She's obviously made these comments to get attention. Well, either that or she's totally deluded."

Yikes. Don't hold back, Marns.