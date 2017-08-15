Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

The Geordie Shore lass is backing Sarah to steal the competition.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 11:20

Marnie Simpson has spoken up about her favourite Celebrity Big Brother housemate after confirming that a certain Sarah Harding has stolen her heart as the frontrunner to the win the competition.

The Geordie Shore lass has been watching the series along with the rest of us, and she's got all her fingers and toes crossed that the Girls Aloud singer sticks it out in order to end up with a well-deserved position in the final. 

Channel 5

In her column for Star Magazine, Marns revealed that she empathises with the position Sarah has been put in during the show: "I feel so sorry for Sarah Harding as she seems to be struggling in CBB, but I'd love her to win.

"She's had hard time in recent years and strike me as insecure and a bit of an outcast. Winning the show would give her a much-needed confidence boost," she wrote. 

It's fair to say that Sarah has already had her ups and downs in the house. Her clashes with Jemma Lucy and Paul Danan and her on-off romance with Chad Johnson have meant the singer is rarely off-camera during the series. 

Instagram/MarnieSimpson

Marnie isn't the first Geordie to have Sarah's back on the programme, with our lad Marty McKenna weighing in on a particularly fiery spat that erupted between Sarah and Jemma Lucy by coming down firmly on the side of Sarah.

Thoughts on this? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5

Now get checking out a bunch of shockings facts about the CBB housemates:

