Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of Scarlett Moffatt After Cosmetic Surgery Accusations

Marnie Simpson has jumped to the defense of Scarlett Moffatt after people accused the TV personality of undergoing cosmetic procedures and hiding the truth from her fans.

The Ex On The Beach lass has dealt with her own share of trolls over the years and decided to use her social platform to point out how unfair the constant criticism can be.

The situation kicked off when Scarlett was forced to take to Twitter to shut down the rhinoplasty surgeons who claimed that she had undergone a secret nose job.

“Can I just say I have not had surgery so for the rhinoplasty surgeons who is an expert .... erm basically mate you’re not an expert. I have had veneers since I was 19 I just now have good ones - also if you show a pic of anyone 10 years ago they’re gonna look different,” she said.

Can I just say I have not had surgery 🤣🤣 so for the rhinoplasty surgeons who is an expert .... erm basically mate you’re not an expert. I have had veneers since I was 19 I just now have good ones - also if you show a pic of anyone 10 years ago they’re gonna look different 🙈 — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) March 29, 2018

Marnie retweeted the post and hinted that people are constantly jumping to conclusions about her own appearance: “We change with age and our faces mature naturally, it’s not all surgery FFS I keep saying this.”

Scarlett also found support in Zahida Allen who wrote that she personally “hates” it when people claim she looked better "before" she underwent veneers and learnt how to apply make-up.

The Gogglebox star has previously admitted to having lip fillers, veneers, and hair extensions and said that while she isn’t remotely “bothered” by people taking a pop at her, she hates the idea of young women being impacted by false stories.

You tell 'em, girls.

