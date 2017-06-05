Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Leaves Her Mum In Tears As She Reads Out Beautiful Letter On Live TV

Pays tribute to her strong influence.

Monday, June 5, 2017 - 15:17

Marnie Simpson has paid an emotional tribute to her mum after reading out a beautiful letter that praises her for being the one person in life who gave her the courage to "chase her dreams" and tackle all her "obstacles" head on. 

The Geordie Shore star appeared on Loose Women to promote new book Stripped Bare, with mum Sharon Kyle joining her on the panel to discuss their super strong bond and explain just how proud she is of her daughter's achievements.

ITV
Taking the opportunity to show just how much she "appreciates" her mum always being there for her, Marns dialled up the emotional impact by reading out some personal words addressed to her "kind and caring" best friend. 

"Dear my amazing mam,

Words on paper really don’t do justice for how incredible you have been and how truly special you are as a person.

You’ve always been my biggest support whether I’ve deserved it or not, you’ve helped me through all the obstacles in my life and stood by my side, you’re my bestest friend in the whole wide world and God only knows what I’ve done to deserve you.

We’ve been through some struggles me and you but you’ve always shown me how to stay grounded, humble, no matter what.

It’s because of you I’ve chased my dream and believe I can achieve them.

Mam, you’re a kind and caring woman and I’m a really lucky girl – I wouldn’t change a single thing for the last 25 years.

I don’t care what anyone else thinks our bond is like no other and you are one in a million.

I want to say thank you, thank you for everything. Love you forever and always,

Marnie"

Marns's mum was clearly blindsided by the emotional moment and burst into tears before explaining that there's always been a lot more to her daughter's personality than most people would expect. Adorable.

ITV
"I think for me more so what type of person she is inside, how she treats others, which isn’t what you see on TV," she shared. "She’s kind and sensitive and people don’t see that – she’s just Marnie to me."

Hear, hear. 

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV! 

Now check out some of the most dramatic reality TV makeovers of all time:

 

