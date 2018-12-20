Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'

The Geordie Shore lass proved her worldie status as she posed in the mirror.

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 17:21

Former Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson is on absolute fire right now.

The lass took to her Instagram story to show off her figure in a tiny thong, and let's just say she left very little to the imagination. 

Play the video to see what happened when Kyle Christie finally chopped this 'mop' off...

"New body who dis," Marnie wrote alongside the NSFW boomerang.

And the lass narrowly avoided a nip slip as she slightly lifted her top at the same time.

instagram/marns

Basically, Christmas came early this year.

Marnie's sultry snap comes after she took to Instagram last week to share a topless snap in a post that has since been deleted.

instagram/marns

While the lass might have been stripped down on the 'gram lately, she was all wrapped up as she and boyf Casey Johnson hit London's Winter Wonderland recently.

The lass looked super cute in a woolly hat and thigh high boots - and best believe she had those boots wrapped around her man as they shared a sweet kiss.

"Winter Wonderland last night ♥️," she captioned the pic.

instagram/marns

Too cute.

 

 

Latest News

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
All The Official Number 1 Singles Of 2018
18 Instagram posts that defined 2018.
18 Instagram Photos That Defined 2018
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen and home with their dogs
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Invite Us In For Christmas
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Will Be Shutting Down All Their Apps In 2019
Stars of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before in 2018 at Netflix premiere
A ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is Officially Happening At Netflix
Don EE
Get To Know: Don EE
The Royal World: Everything You Need To Know About Episode #6
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
KJ Apa From Riverdale
Celebs You Could Realistically* Date In 2019
How To Navigate Sexist, Racist And Homophobic Conversations With Your Family This Christmas
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name
Koo Stark – An Apology
KJ Apa Reveals Archie Is ‘On His Own Mission’ During The Rest Of Riverdale Season 3
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Dad ‘Loved’ Alex Macpherson After Meeting Him On Restaurant Date
Selena Gomez Has Been Pictured For The First Time Since Her Temporary Hiatus
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
18 Memes That Made 2018
18 of The Best Celeb Bums Of 2018

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
Manie Simpson naked
Marnie Simpson Shocks Fans With Completely Topless Pic
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Cinema Room | MTV Celeb
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have A *Very* Different Opinion About This Christmas Tradition
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Clears Up 'Utter Lies' About Her And TOWIE's Jon Clark
Marnie Simpson
Everyone Is Going Completely Wild Over Marnie Simpson's Dress

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan shows off toned abs
Holly Hagan Shares Unedited Thong Pic As She Works To Embrace Her 'Flaws'
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
Kyle Christie haircut
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Debuts Drastic New Hair After Chopping Off The 'Mop'
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
Chloe Ferry flaunts new hair
Chloe Ferry Reveals Heartbreaking Effect Online Bullies Are Having On Her As She Takes Drastic Action
Stars of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before in 2018 at Netflix premiere
A ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is Officially Happening At Netflix
18 Instagram posts that defined 2018.
18 Instagram Photos That Defined 2018
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Will Be Shutting Down All Their Apps In 2019
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Dad ‘Loved’ Alex Macpherson After Meeting Him On Restaurant Date