Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress

The Geordie Shore lass just took the Instagram to end all Instagrams.

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 12:49
Forget the time Marnie Simpson brought camouflage trousers back from 00s extinction because she's now ditched that entire vibe in favour of a glamorous red dress.

The Geordie Shore lass basically took the Instagram of dreams after wearing a scarlet wraparound and snapping an oh-so-edgy selfie in the middle of an enormous white room. 

While we're here, let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses' sauciest selfies to date...

Fans were loving the bold look but had some reservations about the outfit being totally see-through: "Is that.... A dress though? Lol because it looks like a see-through cardigan that's tied together," one person pointed out.

Another user responded: "Omg fucking god. Fall in love more and more every day" (sic) while a third fan added that the shot looked a bit nippy: "I love the look but you do know we can see lol."

Love this knit red dress from @misspap they have 40% off EVERYTHING today! Use code GET40. For anyone asking product code for this dress is 32074 💋

When she's not taking award-winning selfies, Marnie can be found teaming up with boyfriend Casey Johnson to undergo a shared spray tan. 

In an image posted to Instagram, she wrote: "Just us ... creating our own little world of magic 💫 Thanks so much for our spray tans @thetanexpert @fakebakeunited ⚡️ we were super golden."

Just us ... creating our own little world of magic 💫 Thanks so much for our spray tans @thetanexpert @fakebakeunited ⚡️ we were super golden

The duo recently teased that they have a secret project in the works - and have promised fans that more information about the venture will be made public on Wednesday.  

Catch Marnie and Casey Johnson in Ex On The Beach season 8, starting Tuesday 20th March @ 10pm on MTV
 

 

 

 


 

 

 

Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
