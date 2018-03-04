Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress

Forget the time Marnie Simpson brought camouflage trousers back from 00s extinction because she's now ditched that entire vibe in favour of a glamorous red dress.

The Geordie Shore lass basically took the Instagram of dreams after wearing a scarlet wraparound and snapping an oh-so-edgy selfie in the middle of an enormous white room.

While we're here, let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses' sauciest selfies to date...

Fans were loving the bold look but had some reservations about the outfit being totally see-through: "Is that.... A dress though? Lol because it looks like a see-through cardigan that's tied together," one person pointed out.

Another user responded: "Omg fucking god. Fall in love more and more every day" (sic) while a third fan added that the shot looked a bit nippy: "I love the look but you do know we can see lol."

When she's not taking award-winning selfies, Marnie can be found teaming up with boyfriend Casey Johnson to undergo a shared spray tan.

In an image posted to Instagram, she wrote: "Just us ... creating our own little world of magic 💫 Thanks so much for our spray tans @thetanexpert @fakebakeunited ⚡️ we were super golden."

The duo recently teased that they have a secret project in the works - and have promised fans that more information about the venture will be made public on Wednesday.

