Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

The Geordie Shore lass only just managed to keep everything wraps. Now where's that body tape?

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 17:25

Even though Halloween might be time to throw caution to the wind and try on the kind of outfits you'd never usually purchase, Marnie Simpson just outlined where things can quickly go wrong.

The Geordie Shore lass almost fell victim to a totally unscheduled nip-slip after her low-cut dress fell to the side while she was keeping fans updated about Casey Johnson's antics on Snapchat.

Let's all get checking out Marnie Simpson's incredible transformation over the years...

The situation all escalated after Marns - who had hit to the Toon with pal Chloe Ferry - opened up her camera to update her followers on the fact that her boyfriend can't stop making friends.

Things quickly took a turn for the naked when one half of her dress slipped down to reveal more skin than she expected. Quick-thinking as ever, Marns reacted just in time to yank it back up.

Snapchat/MarnieSimpson

As for Marnie's outfit itself, she opted to whack on a pair of Ariana Grande bunny ears and morphed into the sexy rabbit none of us knew she ever wanted to channel. 

She accessorised the look with a cherry lip and a pair of those ice-blue contact lenses that look like they could literally pierce hearts. What a woman. What an outfit.

Snapchat/MarnieSimpson

This comes as Chloe Ferry pulled on her best fishnets, strapped on some suspenders, and headed out on the Toon dressed as a super glamorous police officer. 

If there's one thing the Geordie's excel at, it's coming up with the sexiest of Halloween costumes. 

To watch Marnie and Casey’s search for love, don’t miss Single AF, continuing Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

