Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall

The Ex On The Beach couple have opened up about some of their random arguments

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 12:28

Casey Johnson has revealed that he and Marnie Simpson can find much pretty anything to argue about; including the fact that she never bothers to pull on a pair of knickers in the morning. 

The Geordie Shore lass clearly doesn't see the point in wearing anything underneath her clothes and it's a decision that her Single AF boyfriend just can't quite wrap his head around. Poor Casey.

Let's get checking out Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson in the teaser for the upcoming series of EOTB... 

In an interview with Star Magazine, the couple - who are set to appear on Ex On The Beach together - revealed that their romance isn't nearly as perfect and fuss-free as their Instagram accounts would suggest.

By the sounds of it, they're actually constantly bickering about the small stuff: "We had an argument on the way here because I'm not wearing underwear - but I'm wearing a jumpsuit!" Marnie said.

Just living our life to the very best we can 💫 Tracksuits - @saintluxeclothing Use code MARNIE10 at checkout for 10% discount

For his part, Casey admitted that their spats are often "petty" but argued that his girlfriend's underwear habits are definitely a bit unconventional: "In my defence, she never wears knickers anywhere!" he responded.

As for what we can all expect from their appearance on Ex On The Beach, Marns hinted that she only ever had eyes for the 22-year-old on the series: "I always knew that he was going to come in. My heart just wasn't in to finding someone else."

Just us ... creating our own little world of magic 💫 Thanks so much for our spray tans @thetanexpert @fakebakeunited ⚡️ we were super golden

Casey added: "When I went in the villa, I did say straight up, "She won't go out with anyone else now."

And it looks like a stint on the beach is exactly what their relationship needed, with Marnie claiming that her boyfriend is "definitely the one" and that she can no longer imagine her life without him.

Don't miss the premiere of Ex On The Beach - Tuesday 20th March at 10pm on MTV!

While we're here, let's get checking out Sophie Kasaei, Lateysha Grace and Olivia Buckland in That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode...

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
How To Support The US Student Movement Calling For Gun Control
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Scores Fourth Solo US Top 20 Hit
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Liam Payne
Liam Payne Wows with Amazing Rendition of John Mayer Classic
Mabel &amp; Not3s - Fine Line - MTV Exclusive Laid Bare Commentary
Mabel Praises Not3s For Coming Through On ‘Fine Line’ Even If He Did Miss His Flight!
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Were Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught Giggling After Liam Payne's Performance?
Ally Brooke
Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Signs Major Solo Music Deal
Demi Lovato &amp; Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Sneakily Records Butt Naked Sam Gowland Shaking His Booty To Beyonce
Tracy Beaker Is Coming Back As A Single Mum Fighting To Make Ends Meet
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"

More From Marnie Simpson

Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
From Marnie Simpson To Olivia Buckland: The Celebs Who Are Selling Their Clothes On Depop
Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
Marnie Simpson Is Wearing Camouflage Trousers And We're Back In 2002 Again
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Little Mix for tmrw magazine
Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards